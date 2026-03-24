Comedian Leanne Morgan Performs at Berglund Center in August

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 24, 2026

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 27 AT 10AM LOCAL AT LEANNEMORGAN.COM

NASHVILLE, TN – (March 24, 2026) – Leanne Morgan is continuing to take the world by storm, and after her headlining tour “Just Getting Started”, she is excited to announce, “The Time of Our Lives Tour”, coming to 32 markets across the United States. Following the breakout success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States – with often second, third, fourth and fifth shows added in major markets. Her seamless transition from intimate comedy clubs to large-scale theaters and arenas affirmed her status as a major force in stand-up.

ABOUT LEANNE MORGAN

Leanne Morgan rose to prominence with her debut Netflix special I’m Every Woman, showcasing her signature blend of relatable humor and Southern charm. Since early 2023, the special has become Netflix’s most-viewed stand-up special from a female comedian globally, cementing Morgan’s breakout success after more than 25 years on the road building a devoted fanbase.

That momentum quickly translated to the stage. In the first six months of her Just Getting Started tour, Morgan sold more than 100,000 tickets, headlining prestigious venues including the Chicago Theatre, American Airlines Arena, and Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee. Her seamless transition from intimate comedy clubs to large-scale theaters and arenas affirmed her status as a major force in stand-up.

Morgan’s second Netflix special, Unspeakable Things, premiered on November 4, 2025, debuting at #1 worldwide. The special earned a 2026 Critics' Choice Association nomination for Best Comedy Special and won a 2026 Gracie Award, further cementing her growing industry recognition. It marks the second of multiple planned hour-long specials for Netflix.

A native of rural Tennessee, Morgan has built her career on finding humor in the everyday family life, marriage, and the unexpected twists of getting older. Her warm, candid storytelling and sharp observational style continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

In September 2024, Morgan released her debut book, What in the World?!, published by Random House / Convergent, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Expanding her creative footprint even further, she stars in her own Netflix sitcom Leanne, created in partnership with acclaimed producer Chuck Lorre. The 16-episode, multi-camera comedy premiered July 31, 2025, and debuted in Netflix’s Global Top 10. Inspired by her stand-up, the series follows a woman rebuilding her life after an unexpected divorce, blending humor and heart in equal measure. The show is currently in production on its second season.

Morgan’s rising influence has been widely recognized across the industry, including being named The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment. She also appears in the Amazon Prime Video Feature You’re Cordially Invited, starring alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Despite her busy schedule, Morgan remains grounded, cherishing precious moments with her husband, three children, grandbabies, and beloved beagle in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information on Leanne Morgan visit: leannemorgan.com

Leanne’s Socials: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter