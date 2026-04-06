Community Foundation Awards Major Grant to Support Carilion Taubman Cancer Center

× Expand Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced on April 2, 2026, that it has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Carilion Clinic Foundation to support the addition of proton therapy at the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center.

Proton therapy is the most advanced technology for treating pediatric cancers and complex tumors. Its addition to the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center will make Carilion’s Roanoke facility a destination for cancer care. The closest proton therapy centers are currently in Fairfax and Hampton Roads, more than a three-hour drive away.

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation and its many donors for their generosity that will benefit thousands of patients each year,” said Mike Abbott, President of Carilion Medical Center. “With the support of dedicated partners like the Community Foundation, we can ensure our patients have access to the most advanced cancer care close to home.”

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center, now under construction on Carilion’s Riverside Campus in Roanoke, will dramatically improve access to cancer care for the region by doubling patient capacity, expanding access to advanced treatment options and broadening the range of clinical trials available.

“This grant represents a significant investment in the health and future of Southwest Virginia, and the Community Foundation is honored to support a project that will bring lifesaving research and technology to the people who need it most,” said Michelle Eberly, Director of Grants and Donor Engagement.

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center is expected to open in 2028.

About Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia:

Since 1988, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has enabled those who love the community to easily give back. The Foundation currently holds and administers over 400 funds established by individuals and families for the perpetual benefit of the community. Individuals interested in establishing their own personal or family legacy through an unrestricted endowment or any of the many other types of endowment funds offered by the Community Foundation should visit www.cfwesternva.org or call (540) 985-0204.

About Carilion Clinic Foundation:

The Carilion Clinic Foundation provides resources for equipment, programs and services that otherwise may not be possible. Philanthropic support from the community enhances Carilion Clinic’s ability to provide excellence in health care and the patient experience. For more information, visit CarilionFoundation.org.