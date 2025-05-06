Creative Occasions Celebrates 30 Years of Floral Excellence in Virginia

Mark Frye marks three decades of artistry in the floral industry.

This June, Creative Occasions Flowers & Events, a premier boutique floral design studio based in Virginia, is proud to celebrate 30 years of exceptional service and artistry in the wedding and events industry. Owner and lead designer Mark Frye is marking a milestone anniversary that speaks to a career defined by creativity, craftsmanship, and heartfelt dedication.

For three decades, Creative Occasions have redefined event floral design by creating unique, one-of-a-kind arrangements that go far beyond traditional blooms. With a sharp eye for detail and a passion for storytelling through flowers, Mark Frye and his team have brought countless weddings, corporate events, and special celebrations to life across Virginia and beyond. Mark’s dedication to his craft has even earned him the distinguished honor of serving as a seasonal volunteer decorator at the White House during the holiday season.

"Our vision and passion for floral artistry go beyond roses and hydrangeas," says Frye. "We’re not just arranging flowers—we’re creating emotions, setting scenes, and helping people remember their most cherished days."

Known for a signature boutique style and a deep commitment to personalized service, Creative Occasions continues to set the standard in Virginia’s floral design community. Mark Frye’s 30-year journey is not only a celebration of longevity but of the enduring relationships, innovation, and artistry that define his work.

As the studio looks toward the future, Frye remains as passionate as ever about elevating each client’s experience. “Every couple deserves more than a bouquet—they deserve an event that feels like a work of art,” he adds. “Let’s create your dream event.”

Creative Occasions invite past clients, partners, and the community to celebrate this significant anniversary and look ahead to the next chapter of breathtaking blooms and unforgettable designs. Creative Occasions will be hosting an Open House in June along with a fabulous giveaway package so stay tuned for announcements!