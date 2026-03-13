Daisy Art Parade Returns May 9 at Rivers Edge Park

× Expand Aaron Spicer The Daisy Art Parade

Now in its fourth year, Roanoke’s beloved Daisy Art Parade returns on Saturday, May 9, inviting artists, families, and neighbors of all ages to celebrate creativity, community, and joy. This year’s event expands into a full-day experience with the addition of a Kid-Friendly Daisy Art Carnival, taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rivers Edge Park.

The Daisy Art Parade will begin at noon, featuring a free, walking parade of handmade costumes, giant puppets, DIY instruments, dancers, and community-built art. Designed as a people-powered celebration, the parade is open to participants and spectators alike and welcomes artists and neighbors of all skill levels.

“We’re working to celebrate creativity and each other,” says Lead Artist Brian Counihan, Roanoke Artist-in-Residence. “Making art is a great way to get to know each other better—and this year’s carnival gives us even more space to gather, play, and connect.”

EVENT DETAILS

Daisy Art Parade

Date: Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 9 Location: Rivers Edge Park North (near Carilion VT School of Medicine)

Rivers Edge Park North (near Carilion VT School of Medicine) Parade Line-Up: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Parade Begins: 12:00 p.m. sharp

12:00 p.m. sharp Route: Approximately 20 minutes, looping around park footpaths and returning to the starting location

Participants will assemble in the Rivers Edge Park parking lot, with space available for lawn chairs, picnics, and family-friendly viewing throughout the park.

NEW THIS YEAR: DAISY ART CARNIVAL!

The newly added Daisy Art Carnival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., transforming Rivers Edge Park into a lively, creative playground for all ages. The carnival will feature:

Art-making stations

DIY carnival and block-party games

Family-friendly live music

Locally made art prizes

Food trucks and refreshment stands

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs and stay for the day’s festivities.

MAKE ART & PARTICIPATE

Artists and neighbors are invited to join the parade by creating hand-made, locally made, people-powered art. Pageant-style floats, giant puppets, costumes, banners, dancers, and DIY instruments are all encouraged. No motors, generators, or animals are permitted—just creativity, collaboration, and joy.

To register and view parade guidelines, visit www.daisyartparade.com.

For tips on getting started, contact Lead Artist Brian Counihan (contact info below).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Parade Prize

The annual Best Krewe Award honors a group of 20 or more participants who best represent diverse interests, occupations, and neighborhood pride. Last year’s winner, Northwest Roanoke, received a hand-crafted ceramic trophy created by artist Becky Carr.

AFTERPARTY

Following the parade and carnival, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage will host the Daisy Day Afterparty until 10:00 p.m. The afterparty is part of Starr Hill’s Ramble On The River event series and will feature live music and performances. The brewery is located directly across from Rivers Edge Park at 6 Old Whitmore Ave.

ABOUT THE DAISY ART PARADE

The Daisy Art Parade blends masquerade, folk festival, walking performance, and community pageantry into a joyful, all-ages celebration. Past parades have drawn hundreds of participants and spectators, growing from 200 in its first year to more than 800 last year. The move to Rivers Edge Park allows space for continued growth, connection, and celebration.

Organized by Roanoke Artist-in-Residence Brian Counihan, former director of the Marginal Arts Festival, the Daisy Art Parade is supported by the Roanoke City Arts Commission. Inspired by UNESCO’s World Art Day, the event highlights how art fosters creativity, dialogue, and cultural connection.

Website: www.daisyartparade.com

Watch the RVTV story on the 2024 parade- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK5AQM_BSEc

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