Dance Español Presents Literatura a través de la Danza

Dance Español integrates dance, Spanish, and academics for fourth graders, culminating in a free performance by 230 students at Berglund Performing Arts Center on March 19, 2025.

Dance Español is a continued partnership between the Roanoke City Public Schools and Southwest Virginia Ballet. This year we are excited to partner with the Roanoke City Public Libraries. Taught by SVB’s Artistic Director, Pedro Szalay, Dance Español is offered in five elementary schools in Roanoke City. This program integrates Roanoke City Public School 4th grade academic concepts (SOL-related), Spanish, and choreographed movement with live piano accompaniment while simultaneously gaining a deeper appreciation for the wealth of knowledge reading can bring.

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Center

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Free to the public!

This performance is a culmination of efforts performed by 230 students including fourth graders from five different RCPS elementary schools and Southwest Virginia Ballet Junior Company dancers.

Dance Español is a year-long program that teaches 4th graders discipline, dedication and self-awareness. Dance Español provides education for the mind while providing movement for the body. Dance Español energizes the students and makes learning fun! A professional pianist accompanies all classes adding another enriching dimension to the experience.

Dance Español focuses on fourth grade students because they have both the physical coordination and the concentration skills necessary to benefit each week from 45-minute classes. The program enhances memorization skills as the students repeat choreographic patterns in different combinations throughout each class. The development of these skills helps strengthen mathematical abilities and increases focus, discipline and self-control.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is a regional, pre-professional youth ballet company, celebrating 34 years in the Roanoke Valley. Recognized locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally for excellence in classical dance, costuming, and instruction, Southwest Virginia Ballet continues to “Move Stories Beyond Words” leaving audiences in awe of the amazing talent showcased by the youth of Southwest Virginia. Over the years more than 115,000 people have enjoyed SVB performances of The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Coppelia, Firebird, Snowmaiden, Graduation Ball, Paquita, Peter and the Wolf, TIES and other original works. SVB dancers perform in full-length productions, community fairs and festivals, corporate and private events, and educational programs. Today their alumni are dancing professionally across the United States and Europe. For complete information on all SVB performances and events, visit www.svballet.org