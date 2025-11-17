Deck the Doors Holiday Exhibit at the Roanoke History Museum

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums announce Deck the Doors, an inaugural festive holiday exhibition in the lobby of the Historic Norfolk & Western Passenger Station, on view from November 29, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

Experience a new holiday tradition as local businesses, artists, and non-profits showcase their creativity through a festive door decorating competition, thanks to our sponsor Black Dog Salvage. Stroll through a display of 30 festive doors, and vote for your favorite with a donation. The door that brings in the most money by January 4 gets the People’s Choice Award, along with a $100 gift card to Black Dog Salvage. All proceeds from voting benefit the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums educational programming.

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums will offer free admission to Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and Salem residents with proof of ID on Saturdays in December: December 6, December 13, and December 20. While visiting Deck the Doors, also stop in the museum to see the vintage 1970s Heironimus Fantasyland decorations. Live music from guitar soloist Martie Hoover adds to the festive cheer from 1-3pm on November 29 and December 6, as well as from 12-2pm on December 14.

Deck the Doors is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 3pm. This exhibition is made possible thanks to Black Dog Salvage, Center in the Square, Curry Copy Center, Farmer Auctions, Oakey’s Funeral Services, the Sign Factory, and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The Roanoke History and O. Winston Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA, 24016. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm. Admission is always free for members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors & military, $3 for ages 12-17, and free under 12.