Dedicated Children's Bookstore to Open in November

Scheduled to open on November 1, 2025, 3 Balloons will offer beloved children’s books and charming handmade goods.

× Expand Courtesy of 3 Balloons A mockup of 3 Balloons bookstore at 2219 Franklin Road in Roanoke.

3 Balloons is a store, workshop, bookstore and non-profit that will provide employment for adults with disabilities. 3 Balloons will offer repurposed items and children’s books, new and used. Steve Stinson was inspired to open 3 Balloons after visiting a retail store in Missouri that also employs adults with disabilities and sells repurposed items. Stinson has a personal connection to this mission–his niece with Down Syndrome works at this Missouri retail store. Furthermore, Stinson was the founder of Assignment Ready Training, a workplace skills training program for young adults with disabilities. He hopes that some of the students who graduated from this program will work at 3 Balloons.

There aren’t many employment opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities in Roanoke and 3 Balloons is fulfilling a real need in the community. Approximately 80% of people with intellectual disabilities are unemployed, according to Community Based Care (CBC). 3 Balloons hopes to employ 20 disabled people within the first year of operation.

“The primary purpose of this store is to sell products made by the employees,” says Stinson.

The employees will learn to do stenciling, and the store will sell household products and painted furniture. They will also sell costume jewelry and wall art made from repurposed materials. Additionally, customers can find sentimental, motivational, humorous and faith-based plaques and signs. The staffers will make the store items onsite, so 3 Balloons will double as a store and a workshop. There will also be a popcorn machine for customers to enjoy. This experience will be perfect for families looking for a fun activity for the holidays.

The secondary purpose of 3 Balloons is the bookstore.

“There isn’t a bookstore in the Roanoke Valley devoted only to children’s literature. Now, there will be,” says Stinson.

3 Balloons will sell new and used books. The books they carry will be traditional, wholesome and faith friendly. Stinson himself is a prolific author and children’s book illustrator. He will sell his 17 children’s books in the store as well and he plans to do readings on Saturday mornings. Stinson will take no royalties from the sale of his books.

“My books will be purchased directly from the publisher at cost,” says Stinson. “All sales revenue goes to 3 Balloons.”

3 Balloons is in a prominent location, at 536 McClanahan St. SW Roanoke, the former soccer stop. They plan to open for business November 1st, 2025. 3 Balloons is currently accepting donations of the following items:

picture frames

wood pieces

hymnals and old illustrated books

cloth/burlap

furniture – especially wooden chairs

mason jars

vintage buttons and jewelry

vintage glassware

holiday decorations

home decor items

old board games and Scrabble sets

used children’s books

cowboy boots and hats

lace

If you want to learn more about 3 Balloons, donate or find job opportunities, you can visit www.3balloonsroanoke.com.