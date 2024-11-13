Desert to Bloom on Melrose Avenue

× Expand City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government Facebook page

One of Roanoke’s most significant food deserts is getting a spring shower that should result in abundant fresh produce.

A grand opening for the Market on Melrose was held Wednesday, Nov. 13, before a delighted crowd. The new market will sponsor a Family Fun Celebration Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The market, which serves a wide swath of Northwest Roanoke, an area devoid of supermarket service for several years, will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. It is directly linked with the main campus of Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill Industries and the City of Roanoke are partners in the Market. A 2017 Roanoke College study helped instigate the plan for it. Goodwill was awarded $10 million for the project from the city, employing federal coronavirus relief funds.

The new market will be the anchor store for Melrose Plaza and is the peak of a decade of work among residents and community organizations. It features 15,000 square feet of space and will stress affordable foods. Forty or so people have already been hired to run the store.

Amanda Napier, Director of Business Services for the Market, stresses that the market will be one piece of the puzzle in eliminating poverty in the area. She is quoted as saying, “This means a lot to us. This was a dear project for us, and we are truly excited to bring this type of establishment to this food desert, that has been a food desert for over 40-plus years. So, it is great to come and have fresh products, fresh produce and easy access for this neighborhood and this area to get what they need at a full-service grocery store.”

