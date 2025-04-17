Director of National Hurricane Center Named 2025 VWCC Distinguished Alum

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has named Michael Brennan, Ph.D., as recipient of the College’s 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 2006 by the Virginia Western Alumni Association and recognizes Virginia Western Community College alumni and former students who have attained extraordinary distinction in their professional field or life. The award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

Brennan is the Miami-based director of the National Hurricane Center for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A graduate of Cave Spring High School, Brennan attended Virginia Western in 1995-96 and 1999.

Robin Reed, a longtime broadcaster at WDBJ7 and communications professor at Virginia Tech, was one of Brennan’s nominators for the award. Reed said Brennan was one of the first weather interns at the Roanoke-based station in the 1990s.

Brennan’s path to NOAA “was made possible by Virginia Western Community College,” Reed recalled. “The closest meteorology programs were in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and the out-of-state tuition was a barrier. Michael was accepted at North Carolina State University and arranged a deferral for two years to attend Virginia Western – a more affordable option for his math and science courses.

“I cannot express enough how Virginia Western kept him motivated and on time for his transfer to NC State. He often told me how Virginia Western was his launching pad for success.”

As the National Hurricane Center Director, Brennan oversees tropical cyclone forecasts and warnings for the Atlantic and eastern North Pacific hurricane basins, and coordinates hazard information related to tropical cyclones for the United States and more than 20 other nations. Brennan previously served as the Branch Chief of the Center’s Hurricane Specialist Unit and Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Brennan has presented at numerous scientific meetings, including conferences of the American Meteorological Society, the American Geophysical Union and the National Weather Association, and often appears on television and other media.

Brennan received a bachelor’s in Meteorology (‘99), and a master’s (‘01) and doctorate (‘05) in Atmospheric Sciences. Brennan’s current research interests include quantifying the impact of supplemental observations on model forecasts of tropical cyclone track and intensity.

“It is hard to understate the scope and importance of the role Brennan ﬁlls in the hurricane forecasting and warning system, not just for the United States but several nations with Atlantic or Paciﬁc shorelines plus maritime interests. His responsibility is huge,” wrote nominator Kevin Myatt, weather journalist for Cardinal News and formerly a weather writer for The Roanoke Times and The Washington Post.

“The hurricane center’s accuracy has improved sharply under Brennan and his predecessors. Brennan deﬁnitely fulﬁlls the criteria for consideration for the Distinguished Alumni Award at Virginia Western.”

Brennan expressed thanks for the award and Virginia Western’s impact on his career, including the transfer pathway to a four-year degree. “I’m glad to know that Virginia Western continues to offer opportunities to students from a variety of backgrounds in the Roanoke Valley and beyond to pursue their dreams,” he said.

Brennan was honored April 16, 2025, at the Educational Foundation’s annual Awards Ceremony and Reception in Whitman Theater. More than 180 student scholarship recipients were recognized at the event, which included the premiere of a short film, “A Voice for All Students: Virginia Western’s Student Ambassador Program.” It is viewable at https://www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation/voice/.

Prior Virginia Western Community College Distinguished Alumni honorees:

2024 – Yolonda L. Weaver, D.D.S., (‘94)

2023 – Dr. Brenda L. Hale (’89) and Joe Gaither (’77)

2022 – Elvir Berbic (’06) and P. Jason Peters

2021 – Mary Catherine “Kate” Lawrence

2020 – Tony Pearman (’10)

2019 – Deborah L. Petrine (’76)

2018 – Elizabeth Testerman (’06)

2017 – Dr. Carol Swain (’78)

2016 – Dr. Mary Loritsch (’74) and Chief Michael Crawley

2015 – Debbie Yancey (’97)

2014 – Chief Craig S. Harris (’00) and J. David Wine (’73)

2013 – Cheryl Cunningham (’86)

2012 – Anne Hogan (’76)

2011 – Carolyn Webster (’81)

2010 – Russell H. Ellis (’80)

2009 – Shirl D. Lamanca (’75) and Dennis R. Cronk (’72)

2008 – Donna L. Mitchell (’81)

2007 – Dr. Kent A. Murphy and Charlotte C. Tyson (’84)

2006 – John B. Williamson III (’75)

