Disney On Ice Visiting Roanoke November 6-9

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments. Featuring new and classic tales, this multi-generational experience visits Roanoke playing November 6-9, 2025 at Berglund Center.

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.” Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop for fun right in Roanoke!

WHEN:

Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

Friday, November 7 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 8 at 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 9 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

WHERE: Berglund Center – 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016

TICKETS:

Family friendly ticket pricing available!

Tickets can be purchased online at Etix.com, or in-person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

For local Roanoke show information please visit disneyonice.com/road-trip-adventures/roanoke-va-berglund-center

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment®, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universal LIVE!, Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.