Dixon Named Vice President of Philanthropy & Strategic Growth at Warm Hearth Village

× Expand Warm Hearth Village Tambra Dixon

Warm Hearth Village is pleased to announce Tambra Dixon has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Philanthropy and Strategic Growth. In alignment with the nonprofit retirement community’s vision for the future, Dixon will work to integrate philanthropic efforts of the Warm Hearth Foundation into strategic plans for growth that include advocacy, innovation and expansion of programs and services for seniors as well as infrastructure needs for the senior living community now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

An employee at Warm Hearth for nearly 25 years, Dixon was formerly the Director of Marketing & Philanthropy and responsible for Village Center operations. She holds an undergraduate degree in marketing from Mary Baldwin College, an M.B.A. from Virginia Tech and an M.S. of Psychology in Nonprofit Management and Leadership from Walden University.

Dixon says her roots in the local community and strong belief in the mission of Warm Hearth Village make this an exciting opportunity. “Warm Hearth is such a special place for both residents and employees. I’m very proud to be carrying on the vision of our founders and working to increase the role philanthropy will play in our success,” she said.

“The elevation of Philanthropy in the organization is a signal to our stakeholders about the importance of fundraising in helping us achieve our strategic goals,” said William Lester, President & CEO for Warm Hearth Village. “In order for us to grow and continue to meet the changing needs of seniors in our community while upholding our tradition of excellence, we’ll need everyone’s support. Tambra has played a major role in our success over the last 25 years and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with her as we move into the next 50 years for Warm Hearth,” he added.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home.