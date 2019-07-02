Documentary and Discussion Explore Solutions

Don't miss the free screening of ‘Farmers for America’ at the Grandin Theatre.

The film opens with a montage of farmers from across the country, through all four seasons.

“These people are the best and the brightest of our nation,” the voiceover intones. “Here’s to those who grow the foundation of all culture — food.”

Spliced with the praise, are the startling statistics: The average age of the U.S. farmer is 60. Half of America's farmland is going to change hands in the next 15 years. Twenty percent of U.S. food is imported.

But ‘Farmers for America’ is an upbeat and solution-oriented documentary. Farmers and farming communities from Oregon to Swoope, Va., tell the stories of how they are surviving — at a time when it has never been harder to make a living off the land.

Roanoke’s only screening of the movie will take place July 10 at the Grandin Theatre. After the show, the nonprofit LEAP will moderate a panel discussion featuring farmers and local food advocates.

“What I really like about it is that it’s hopeful,” says Maureen Best, co-director at Local Environmental Agriculture Project. “A lot of times documentaries can be really demoralizing…. [In this film] farmers speak directly to you about what they have done. Not that anybody has the answer but if we focus, if we talk about it, we can think about some ways to redirect the trends.”

Filmmaker Graham Meriwether spent four years criss-crossing the country, from Appalachia to Southern California, to find the 21 stories featured in ’Farmers for America.’ Previously, he directed the documentary ‘American Meat,’ focused on Virginia’s Polyface Farms and celebrated food advocate Joel Salatin. (Salatin and son Daniel are two of the growers featured in ‘Farmers.’) Meriwether is also the founder of Leave it Better Media, an organization whose purpose is to “shine a bright light on those growing and building an active and healthy world.”

Meriwether chose a non-traditional route to distribute his film, urging communities to buy a screening license and host a community event. Dozens of dates have been scheduled across the country since the film’s 2018 release.

LEAP chose to sponsor the film because of its ability to educate and connect the community, Best says.

“We wanted to be able to show what people are doing locally and how to get involved.”

‘Farmers for America’ is showing at The Grandin Theatre Wednesday, July 10, from 7:15 -9:30 p.m. with the panel discussion to follow. For more information about the screening (and to see the trailer) head to: https://leapforlocalfood.org/farmersforamerica.

About the Writer:

Christina Nifong is a writer with a decades-long career profiling interesting people, places and ideas. She’s also a committed locavore and mother to three kids, four chickens and one very sweet kitty. Find more of her work at christinanifong.com.