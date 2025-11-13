Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Comes to Roanoke

× Expand Berglund Center

Part of the Broadway In Roanoke Series Presented by Nederlander & Sponsored by First Bank

WHAT: The timeless story of A Christmas Carol gets a Blue Ridge Mountain twist in Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on November 25 as part of the Broadway In Roanoke Series presented by Nederlander & sponsored by First Bank.

Set in 1930s East Tennessee, this heartwarming musical reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as a cold-hearted mining company owner whose greed has left his community — and his own spirit — in darkness. With songs by 11-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton, the show brings together the storytelling charm of Dickens and the soul of the Smoky Mountains in a celebration of redemption, family, and love.

Audiences will enjoy a night filled with original Dolly Parton songs, stunning performances, and a spirit-lifting message that captures the heart of the holiday season.

WHEN:

📅 Tuesday, November 25, 2025

🕢 Showtime: 7:30 PM

WHERE:

📍 Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

710 Williamson Road NE

Roanoke, VA 24016

TICKETS:

🎟️ $88 | $68 | $48

Tickets available now at BerglundCenter.live or at the Berglund Center Box Office

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is produced by Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch, with book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Curt Wollan, and Couch. This national tour invites audiences to rediscover a beloved holiday story through the warmth, wit, and heart of one of America’s most iconic storytellers. Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol :: Berglund Center

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.

About Nederlander National Markets (Presenter):

Nederlander National Markets, a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America. Currently, they oversee subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the country. Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.