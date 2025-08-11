Downtown Roanoke Sidewalk Sale Returns August 23

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. announces the return of the annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local businesses will set up tables outside their storefronts throughout downtown, offering shoppers a chance to browse discounted items and discover what’s new inside the stores. Additional retailers will also participate with setups in Market Square.

This year’s event introduces a new Sidewalk Sale Passport to encourage visitors to explore multiple businesses. Shoppers can pick up a passport at Market Square upon arrival, collect stamps from participating stores and return the completed passport by 5 p.m. for entry into a separate gift basket giveaway.

In addition, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is hosting a gift basket giveaway valued at over $300, featuring products from local businesses such as Mast General Store, WyndRose Boutique, The Candy Store and BitterSweet. Interested shoppers can enter by following Downtown Roanoke on Facebook and Instagram starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to plan for parking and accessibility. Mark your calendars and join the community for a day of local shopping, savings and fun! For more information and updates, including the full list of participating locations, visit Downtown Roanoke’s event page.