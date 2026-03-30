Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Announces Comedy’s Best Kept Secret Featuring Matt Richards

× Expand Richards DrPepper Ticket - 1

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is proud to announce the next installment of its popular Comedy’s Best Kept Secret series, headlined by acclaimed comedian Matt Richards. The performance is set for Friday, June 26th, promising an unforgettable evening of live comedy in one of the region’s most unique outdoor venues.

This marks the second comedian added to the Comedy’s Best Kept Secret series, following the previously announced Rocky Dale Davis on Friday, May 29th.

The official announcement will be made Monday, March 30th at 9:00 AM EST, with tickets going on sale Tuesday, March 31st at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will be available at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/89091163/matt-richards-at-dr-pepper-park-roanoke-dr-pepper-park

Dr Pepper Park continues to elevate its comedy programming with Comedy’s Best Kept Secret, a series dedicated to bringing top-tier comedic talent to Roanoke. Matt Richards brings a dynamic blend of stand-up, acting, and hosting experience that has made him one of comedy’s rising stars.

About Matt RichardsMatt Richards is a New York-based actor, host, comedian, and writer. He recently taped his 30-minute comedy special produced by Kevin Hart, set for release on Hulu. He stars in the Comedy Central Studios feature film Run For The Money alongside Beck Bennett and Joel McHale on Paramount+, and serves as the host of A&E’s hit food travel series Best in Chow.

His television credits include Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime), That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max), Run The World (Starz), 2 Broke Girls (CBS), School of Rock (Nickelodeon), and Bizaardvark (Disney). Additional appearances include HQTrivia, Daredevil, and The Steve Harvey Show (NBC), as well as appearances on The Funny Dance Show (E!) and World Star TV (MTV).

Recognized as a “New Face” Character at the prestigious 2018 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Richards was also a standout performer in the 2017 CBS Diversity Showcase. He has written for the WGA Award-nominated series That Damn Michael Che and contributed as a writer/producer on projects featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, in addition to serving as a host producer for Snoop Dogg across platforms including VH1, TBS, Peacock, and Animal Planet.

Event Details

Event: Comedy’s Best Kept Secret featuring Matt Richards

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Location: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, Roanoke, VA

On Sale: Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 AM

Follow Matt Richards

For more information about upcoming events, visit Dr Pepper Park’s official channels.

With more announcements still to come, Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is on track for its biggest and most impactful year yet.

About Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is a premier outdoor concert venue located in Roanoke, Virginia. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of concerts and festivals, the park has become a leading destination for live entertainment in Southwest Virginia.