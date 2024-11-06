Dr. Robert Sandel, President of Virginia Western, Receives VCCS Expanding Opportunities Award

The award recognizes legacy in the arena of workforce development.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College VCCS Senior Vice Chancellor Craig Herndon (from left), honors Dr. Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College. Sandel received the 2024 Expanding Opportunities Award on Oct. 24 at the Virginia Community College System Hire Education Conference at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

The Virginia Community College System honored Dr. Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College, at the Hire Ed Chancellor’s Awards on Thursday, Oct. 24. The annual awards recognize people and organizations who have gone the extra mile to promote student success and equitable access in VCCS workforce and career training programs.

Sandel received the Expanding Opportunities Award, the event’s highest honor, at the Hire Education Conference, which was held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. The Expanding Opportunities Award recognizes an extraordinary contributor to the field of workforce development, and Sandel received a standing ovation.

Awardees exemplify the mantra of the VCCS mission, vision and values, to “Give everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened.” Awardees’ legacies are undeniable in the arena of workforce development, where the VCCS seeks to “align education and economic development to extend workforce development courses, training and programs into communities across Virginia.”

Sandel’s nomination noted that from day one of his tenure in 2001, he knew how much potential Virginia Western had in developing programs to prepare residents for new job opportunities in emerging sectors. To do that, he saw that collaboration and building trust between local businesses, educational institutions and government entities was critical to reversing the challenges Roanoke had faced in the late 1990s.

Sandel has overseen more than $138 million in new building construction and renovations. This investment has made positive impacts on the local economy, quality of student education and preparation of the region’s workforce. Today, Virginia Western offers more than 100 programs and trainings to meet the region’s workforce needs. As a healthcare-driven region, the College’s array of health profession programs has grown to nine — the third largest among the state’s 23 community colleges. Through partnerships with other VCCS schools, Virginia Western’s programing expands beyond the Roanoke region.

Sandel announced in August that he would retire June 30, 2025. “During his 23-year presidency, Dr. Bobby Sandel’s visionary leadership has significantly transformed Virginia Western Community College, resulting in more than doubled enrollment and expanded access to higher education,” Dr. David Doré, chancellor for the Virginia Community College System, said then. “His unwavering commitment to expanding programs and investing in cutting-edge learning facilities will leave an indelible mark on the region, establishing a legacy that will enrich the lives of students and the community for generations. His creation of strong partnerships will guarantee that higher education remains accessible and meaningful for all.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.