Exit, Pursued By A Bear Presents The Importance Of Being Earnest

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater that calls the auditorium at Community High School home – presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, June 13-15 and June 20-22. Tickets are on sale now at beartheatre.com.

Billed as “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” the late 19th century classic pokes fun at Victorian era social norms and yes, trivial pursuits, following the romantic entanglements of two men who lead double lives. Not to mention an obsession with muffins. Wilde’s sparkling wordplay throughout Earnest is why the play is widely considered his greatest achievement.

The Bear Theatre’s gender-bending version coming to the Community High School stage beginning June 13 is yet another twist, under the direction of Aisha Mitchell. “To really showcase this work at its best, it was important for us to bring in a strong director that would help modern audiences resonate with the story,” says Bear Theatre board president Angela McNeil. “Aisha Mitchell is a well-known local director who consistently delivers strong performances for the stage. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her vision and skill closing out our season.”

The Importance Of Being Earnest is the last production of the Bear Theatre’s inaugural season, with four more plays already lined up for season two. Board president Angela McNeil says Mitchell’s adaptation and take on Wilde’s classic play should appeal to a diverse audience. “One of our goals at The Bear is to bring classical works to our community, and this show is a magnificent piece of clever and witty writing that will have audiences laughing throughout.”

To learn more about the latest Bear Theatre production, contact Angela McNeil at president@beartheatre.com.