Falling in LOVE with BOCO: A Celebration of Community Through Art

× Expand art contest winner presentation - 1

Falling in love with BOCO is an experience for all ages. There’s something truly special about appreciating the place you live, work, play, and give back.

As the Botetourt County Office of Communications planned the cover for this year’s annual report and developed the theme for the 2025 State of the County address that was held on February 6, 2025—we wanted it to feel personal. That’s when inspiration struck: an art contest inviting middle and high school students from Botetourt County Public Schools to Fall in Love with BOCO while also learning about local government in the process.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the students in our community, and judging this contest was no easy task,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented young people here, and we’re truly amazed by how they showcased just how easy it is to fall in love with BOCO.”

“We are incredibly proud of our talented middle and high school art students for using their creativity to celebrate Botetourt County through this unique postage stamp design contest. This project not only showcases their artistic abilities but also highlights the strong partnership between our schools, local government, and the broader community,” said Botetourt County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. John Russ. “Opportunities like this allow our students to engage in meaningful, real-world learning while fostering a deeper appreciation for the place they call home. We are grateful for any collaboration that connects our students with their community in impactful ways.”

The contest challenged students to explore different aspects of local government and design postage stamps reflecting their unique perspectives on what makes Botetourt County special. These student-created designs serve as a love letter to our county, capturing the essence of our community and celebrating the dedication of our local government over the past year.

A total of 121 students from three Botetourt County schools—Central Academy Middle School, Lord Botetourt High School, and James River High School—participated in the contest, and 16 winners were selected.

Congratulations to the winners:

Best Overall: Kaeli Berry, James River High School

Lord Botetourt Best Overall: Abby Humphries

CAMS Best Overall: Ashby Wilkes

James River Best Overall: Regan Childs

County Administrator’s Pick: Kaylee Harlow

Quality of Life: Amber Stevens, James River High School

Community Programming (Libraries): Belle Stewart, James River High School

Community Development: Kody Park, James River High School

Recreation: Kylee Aaron, James River High School

Sheriff’s Office: Elizabeth Meadows, Lord Botetourt High School

Fire & EMS: Neela Megow, Lord Botetourt High School

Telling BOCO’s Story: Brookelyn Fadia, Central Academy Middle School

Business in BOCO: Caroline Rushing, Central Academy Middle School

Good Government: Braelynn Scott, Central Academy Middle School

Honorable Mention Winners:

Olivia Eubank, James River High School

Avia Fochtman, James River High School

August Buehring, Lord Botetourt High School

Winners will be invited to a Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Meeting in the near future. View their artwork by browsing our 2024 annual report at www.botetourtva.gov/annualreport or by visiting www.botetourtva.gov/fallinlovewithboco.