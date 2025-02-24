Finding Black Community in Roanoke

× Expand Lindsey Hull Xavier Duckett, founder and executive director of Humble Hustle and The Collective.

Where to find Black organizations, social events and cultural spaces in Roanoke.

As Black History Month comes to a close, there are still plenty of opportunities to engage with the Black community in Roanoke. Whether you have just moved to Roanoke, or you have been here for a while and are looking to expand your social circle, there are events for you!

Programming and Events

The nonprofit organization The Humble Hustle provides programming and support for Black creatives, businesspeople and entrepreneurs in Roanoke. This incredible organization was founded in 2015 by Xavier Duckett and has expanded since then to empower Black youth, provide coats for those in need, revitalize green spaces and provide mentorship.

One of their programs, called The Creative Collective, is a space dedicated to “exposing people to culture, artistry and creativity.” This organization offers excellent programming, which can be found on their website’s events page. They offer Creative Conversations, an event in which community leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives can come together to have meaningful conversations. This is a great opportunity for networking with other people in the community. They also have a Lunch and Learn series, which is a more casual yet powerful space where people can share a meal, engage in conversation and listen to a guest speaker.

Additionally, there is a Small Business Community Market, which showcases entrepreneurs, artists and creatives. They also recently created a Connect to Create series for artists and creators who want to share their talents. For their first event, Marlee Coles, will be leading a free Hair Art Master Class on March 12! This organization is doing so much for the Black community and Roanoke at large. Their events often feature lively music, delicious food and a warm, supportive atmosphere. You can learn more about The Creative Collective and their events on their website. Learn more about The Humble Hustle.

Social Events

If you're looking to connect with the Black community at social events, you can attend Not Your Average Events. You can follow their social media to stay updated on upcoming events and RSVP on Eventbrite. They recently hosted an event called, The History of R&B where they played music in the Grandin Theater, and everyone was invited to dance and sing along, creating a dynamic and exciting atmosphere. In the past, they’ve also hosted a '90s party at Elmwood Park, a Halloween party and a block party. These events are the perfect place to unwind, dance and have fun! Carribica Soul, a restaurant located downtown, also hosts enjoyable events like karaoke and live music.

Film, Museum and Live Music

If you’re in the mood for a good movie, the Grandin Theater is showing free movies for Black History Month, including the beloved classics A Raisin in the Sun and Harriet. The Harrison Museum of Black History also has wonderful events to educate the community on Black History. They recently hosted a poetry reading in honor of Nikki Giovanni and Martin Luther King Jr., and they have a Black history month event coming up on Sunday February 23.

If you are passionate about the performing arts, check out the Jefferson Center. They often feature phenomenal Black performers, having previously hosted Esperanza Spalding and Wynton Marsalis, and they offer a wonderful jazz series. There is also an organization called Poems and Coffee, which is dedicated to showcasing the voices of Black poets. They offer an open mic the second Thursday of every month.

Whether you are looking to go out dancing, unwind with a movie or connect with other creatives, Roanoke has something for you!