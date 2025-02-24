Finding Poetry in Roanoke

× Expand Star City Poets Society The Star City Poets society hosts an open mic night on the 3rd Tuesday of every month at Big Lick Brewery.

A guide to all the open mics available for poets in Roanoke.

Roanoke has a thriving literary community and a plethora of poetry open mics. Whether you want to listen to others read their work or perform a poem of your own, there are plenty of avenues for sharing your work!

Ursula’s Cafe hosts an open mic night on the first three Wednesdays of each month. This is a cute, cozy cafe, with warm, kind staff, where you pay what you can. If you want to listen to poetry, while enjoying a nice hot soup or cup of tea, Ursula’s is for you! You can find out when their next open mic will be at their website.

The Post-Apocalyptic Poets Society, founded by Hollins alum Maggie Dillow, hosts a monthly writer's showcase on the first Thursday of each month at Blindhouse Beer Company. This organization was formed to create space for poets to read and speak their truth. Following a performance by a featured poet, there is an open mic where folks in the audience are invited to share their work–whether that be poetry or music. The space is adorned with twinkle lights, soft couches and ambient music. It is the perfect place to perform your poetry in a community of supportive fellow writers.

The Star City Poets Society hosts an open mic night on the 3rd Tuesday of every month at Big Lick Brewery. There is usually a large turnout and a wide variety of poets and performers. This is a space that welcomes vulnerability and courage, and poets often share deeply personal, powerful narratives. It is a beautiful community to participate in, whether you are an audience member or performer.

Poems and Coffee is described as “a haven for Black poets.” They do an event called Lattes and Lyrics every second Thursday of the month. They recently hosted a poetry event at the Harrison Museum to celebrate the legacies of Nikki Giovani and Martin Luther King, featuring phenomenal spoken word poets and rappers. A place of warmth, and affirming community, Poets and Coffee is perfect for those seeking Black poetry spaces.