Finding the Right Flowers for Mother’s Day

Expand Courtesy Cuts Creative Florist

As Mother’s Day approaches, Roanokers in search of the perfect arrangement for the mothers in their life have many great options. The Valley includes a number of esteemed florists who can bring your vision to life. Flowers are not a one-size-fits-all enterprise. For top notch florists, the flower business Is a tailor-made business.

“I ask the customer questions to learn more about the person who is receiving the flowers so that I can customize the order for that person, Part of the business is getting to know the recipient,” said Mark Campbell of Cuts Creative Florist in Roanoke. Campbell has been a florist for more than 45 years and has operated his business on Orange Avenue since 1995.

Cuts Creative offers a wide variety of bouquets and arrangements, which Campbell emphasizes can be personalized to the wants of the customer and the recipient. He encourages customers to make their Mother’s Day orders sooner than later.

“I would like to see people order at least a week or two in advance. It gives us more of a chance to be prepared to fill each order,” Campbell said. Mother’s Day is Cuts Creative’s second busiest day of the year behind Valentine’s Day.

There is a strong seasonal pull with Mother’s Day as a spring holiday. Frequently, customers want arrangements that reflect that time of year.

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“We get into the Spring flowers: tulips, irises, daisies, lilies. I like to offer a nice mixture of things,” Campbell said. The array of Spring flowers work well in both more modern, artistic arrangements and more traditional floral bouquets.

Cuts Creative offers its own delivery service with professionals who are used to handling flowers. Campbell cautions against having a delivery service like Uber or Door Dash deliver your Mother’s Day flowers due to their inexperience with handling the product, which can very easily be disrupted.

Campbell includes care instructions with his flowers to ensure they last as long as a week in good shape.

“Don’t keep them near any heat source, be sure that they stay in fresh water, and cut the stems. All of those things play a factor in the longevity of the flowers,” he said.

Looking back at a long and successful career as a florist, Campbell says that his favorite part of the job are its creative aspects.

“I enjoy the designing part and talking to customers,” he said, as he prepares for another busy Mother’s Day at the shop.