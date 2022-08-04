First Fridays Celebrates 34 Years

The original “Party with a Purpose” has donated over $2 million to local nonprofits thanks to their Franklin Road events.

Taylor Reschka

When Barry Zimmerman and Richard Beard came up with the idea to get young professionals downtown to enjoy live performances, the first event, which took place on August 4, 1989, became such a success that they knew they had to involve and support the local community. First Fridays grew so quickly in popularity that it became evident they needed a board of directors, and to figure out what to do with the proceeds.

“We knew we had something on our hands, and felt like giving back to the community would enhance the position of our organization,” says board president Molly Henry.

As a 501c3 nonprofit, the 11-member board of directors decided early on to use the proceeds to support the local nonprofit community. In their first year, four charities received $1,350; since its inception, the organization has given out over $2 million. They take applications annually — on a good year, they have up to 65 applications — and they narrow it down. Those organizations’ volunteers help out in exchange for the revenue.

Taylor Reschka The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is one of many nonprofits to receive event proceeds, and provides volunteers for the events.

“We appreciate that the community recognizes that we’ve been around 34 years to raise money for others,” Henry says. “Everyone serves in a volunteer capacity and 100% of revenue from the season passes to the nonprofits; we’re a very transparent organization. We want to make sure people remember we are a legacy event in the city!”

Henry adds that she believes everyone who has served or currently serves on the board—because they have so many young professionals who rotate through as members—is incredibly proud of the sustainability of First Fridays. “It’s all attributed to one thing—it’s a selfless, simple model.”

Admission for First Fridays is $5 for adults 21 and up, and always takes place on Franklin Road, an important aspect to the board. “Wanting to be on the streets is important because we’ve done it for 34 years!” Henry says.

If you’ve never been, be prepared to be part of a crowd that’s ready for fun. Rarely do guests bring chairs, as it’s not an event to sit down to enjoy, but rather, one where you can see and be seen as a “mix and mingle social.” Live bands offer cover music and songs to “tap your toes to” while a food truck is stationed nearby for snacks. A different featured craft brewer is presented at each event, but you can also enjoy your favorite domestic beer, seltzers, ciders and cocktails too.

Taylor Reschka Live music keeps guests dancing on Franklin Road during First Fridays.

First Fridays prides itself on community outreach, so it’s not just about the proceeds going to charity, but also encouraging guests to continue the evening with dinner and drinks downtown in their favorite local restaurants. Spending time Henry says the board continues to make decisions that keep First Fridays relevant and fun for everyone.

“With the inflationary environment, being a low-cost provider of entertainment serves us well—$20 goes a long way at First Fridays!”

See a list of nonprofits they’ve supported on their website and learn more about the next First Fridays event at firstfridaysroanoke.com.

First Fridays, 5-9PM

Remaining 2022 events:

August 5, featuring Led Head, benefiting Opera Roanoke, Project Support, SWVA Wildlife

August 19, featuring Mended Fences, benefiting Blue Ridge Literacy, LOA, SWVA Wildlife, YMCA

September 2, featuring The Kings, benefiting Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Sgt. Grimes

September 16, featuring Fuzzy Logic, benefiting Kimoyo, Healing Strides, Sgt. Grimes

October 7, featuring The Worx, benefiting Opera Roanoke, DePaul, YMCA