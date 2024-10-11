First Liars Contest Comes to Floyd in November

Tall tales are as old as the Appalachian hills. For the first time in Southwest Virginia, the best yarn spinner will be crowned at the Liars Contest, Nov. 16, in Floyd, Virginia, at the June Bug Center. The contest starts at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize and a golden shovel to honor their storytelling prowess.

“Liars contests are taking off around the country,” said Clint Atwater, founder of Storytelling Connections, LLC, and Let Me Tell Ya! events, which produced the show. “Audiences love the outlandish tales and unforgettable stories. You have to wonder, are the tellers stretching the truth or all-out lying?” Atwater said any family friendly topic is fair game, including fish stories, aliens, “strike it rich,” ghosts and vacation adventures. “I’m pretty excited about what the contestants will come up with.”

Atwater announced that all contestant registration proceeds will be donated to the June Bug Center. “The June Bug is a perfect fit. It’s a non-profit dedicated to providing performing arts to this region. It has hosted storytelling events for years, free of charge,” he said.

Contestants of all ages pay $10 to enter. They’re required to preregister through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/mtuh47ay. Registration is limited to 12 contestants.

Atwater said he’s grateful to the contest sponsors: The June Bug Center, Blue Ridge Story Space (which performs at June Bug), and the Virginia Storytelling Alliance. “Thanks to them, we’ll have prizes of $100–First Place, $50–Second Place and $25–Third Place,” he said.

Atwater said attendees will find a warm and welcoming environment. “They’ll be part of the vibrant local community that appreciates this art.” Facebook Live will stream the performance.

The Liars Contest is part of Tellabration!™, a National Storytelling Network event that introduces new audiences to storytelling. As a bonus, “Folks can experience the town of Floyd, renowned for its hospitality and vibrant culture of music, arts, local foods and wines, and outdoor recreation,” he added.

For information about attending the live event, with FaceBook and registration links, visit HERE.