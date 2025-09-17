Five Companies Join RAMP In Residence Fall 2025 Cohort

× Expand RAMP

Five new companies were accepted into the Fall 2025 cohort of Roanoke and Blacksburg’s premier technology and life science accelerator, RAMP In Residence. The startups represent a range of industries that span infant nutrition, music business, education, and sports safety gear.

“The diversity of industries and ideas in this cohort is very exciting,” said RAMP Program Manager Jessica Dunn. “We’re looking forward to working with the Founders as they develop their unique technologies and grow their commercialization strategies.”

RAMP will host Meet the Cohort on October 9 at 5pm at the Shenandoah Club in Roanoke. The event, presented by Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and National Bank of Blacksburg, is an opportunity for the community to get to know RAMP In Residence participants.

Fall 2025 RAMP In Residence Cohort Members

Anthro Systems Limited

Anthro Systems Limited is developing custom 3D-printed bicycle helmets that are perfectly fitted to each rider’s head for maximum safety and comfort. Their process uses head scanning and advanced manufacturing to create high-performance helmets, starting with serious road cyclists. Through their tailored protective equipment, Anthro Systems Limited seeks to empower extreme end users within cycling to push beyond their current limits and develop cycling infrastructure that is more accessible for all, starting with Roanoke.

Founder Will Makowski holds a Ph.D. in helmet design from Virginia Tech. “I am grateful to continue building relationships at Virginia Tech, partnering on grant applications, as we strive to make helmets better,” he said. During his time at RAMP, he plans to reevaluate previously explored markets and identify new markets for head protection while connecting more deeply with Roanoke’s entrepreneurial community.

Back to Eden Infant Formula

Back to Eden Infant Formula recognizes that all babies deserve nourishing milk, even when mother’s milk is not available. Founded by Megan and Eric Sanctuary, the startup offers a novel, minimally processed, whole food-based infant formula that is customized to individual infant needs based on age and tolerance. The company formulates and manufactures the formula as well as tracks the changing needs of the infant to determine customization.

Megan Sanctuary is a senior research associate at Virginia Tech with a background in human milk and infant nutrition and she cofounded the company with her husband Eric Sanctuary. Megan cited the strong collaboration between science, health, and industry—particularly the agricultural industry—as factors in choosing Roanoke as their operational headquarters. Through RAMP, Megan and Eric plan to verify the market segment for their product, develop their business plan, and acquire data that would open the doors for greater funding opportunities. “RAMP is very supportive and encouraging with an amazing network of people that are eager to see us succeed,” said Megan.

Milkmade

Milkmade is creating a smart device that measures breast milk in real time, helping parents know exactly how much milk their baby is getting. This tool aims to reduce stress around milk supply, support longer breastfeeding, and catch potential issues early.

Founder Jenny Lynn Walding is a Certified Lactation Counselor, doula, and international marketing strategist and designer. After experiencing her own challenges to breastfeeding, Jenny Lynn saw how support and a village can change health outcomes. She founded milkmade to empower parents with lactational insights, supporting the art and science of human milk.

While she has lived all over the world, Jenny Lynn chose Virginia as her home base because of the rich resources available to build a life and business at the same time. She cited the people as her number one reason to participate in RAMP. “The moment I had conversations with RAMP, I knew they understood milkmade and our mission. It was clear RAMP is a tech-friendly incubator and has amazing connections in various spaces that can help propel a company forward,” she said.

Jenny Lynn knows that partnerships are vital to success. Through RAMP, she plans to grow her network and collaboration opportunities and leverage RAMP’s institutional support to gain validation to further milkmade’s mission and reach.

The Music Advocacy Project

The Music Advocacy Project works to support and enable a more transparent and profitable live music industry for independent venues, artists, agents, and promoters. Their AI-powered tools will help predict how successful a concert or event will be by analyzing factors like ticket sales, pricing, competition, and even the weather. This helps venues, artists, and promoters plan smarter and reduce the risk of low turnout.

Founder Campbell Bloomfield holds a degree in business enterprise from Wake Forest University. He was inspired to launch the Music Advocacy Project after learning that in 2024, 64% of independent venues, promoters, and festivals operated without profitability.

A Roanoke native, Campbell applied for RAMP because he was drawn to the exciting growth and innovation happening in the region. “The supportive business community, access to resources, and overall momentum make it an ideal place to build and contribute to the local economy,” he said. As a member of the Fall 2025 cohort, Campbell is looking forward to rigorously testing his idea with customers, founder peers, mentors, instructors, and potential investors.

Strokes of Genius, LLC

Strokes of Genius, LLC is on a mission to bridge the gap in literacy and technological access by designing engaging and equitable learning experiences through an immersive testing platform. The EdTech company is driven to empower young people—particularly those from marginalized communities—through education, creativity, and technology so they can not only keep pace with a rapidly changing world but also shape it.

Founder and educational director Douglas Pitzer holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Virginia Tech, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in educational psychology. He was troubled by an increasing educational gap he witnessed during the pandemic and leveraged his background to form Strokes of Genius, LLC.

“I wanted to create an approach that combined technology, culture, and creativity in ways that young people could see themselves in. Entrepreneurship gave me the freedom to design solutions outside of conventional educational systems that inspire students to learn, lead, and thrive,” Douglas said. While at RAMP, Douglas is focused on gaining the tools to scale, strengthen business models, secure investments, and build sustainable structures that enable the company to reach more students, schools, and communities.

ABOUT RAMP

Since its founding in 2017, RAMP – the Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program serving western and central Virginia – has accelerated 61 companies that have collectively created 900+ new jobs and sell products and services to all U.S. states and internationally.

RAMP is an affiliate of RBIA, a collaborative strategic alliance that includes the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council established to grow the region’s innovation economy.

During the 12-week cohort program, startups receive:

Access to subject matter expertise

Free office space with high-speed internet in downtown Roanoke’s Gill Building

2 years of free membership in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council

1 year of membership in Virginia BIO

3 years of membership in the Shenandoah Club

Discounted office space

3 additional years of ongoing support through Exit RAMP – a suite of ever-growing and developing coaching and support services

The Fall 2025 Cohort will conclude their RAMP-in-Residence experience with Demo Day scheduled for December 3 at 5pm at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg. At the event, the entrepreneurs will present their companies to the region’s business leaders and investors.

This cohort is supported by VIPC’s Regional Innovation Fund (RIF).

Don’t miss your chance to meet the entrepreneurs that make up this season’s cohort and hear more about their exciting innovation at Meet the Cohort on October 9 at 5pm at The Shenandoah Club.

ramprb.com | rbia.tech