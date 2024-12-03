The Floyd Center for the Arts Presents 30th Annual Winterfest and Festival of Trees

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts

Get into the holiday spirit at the 30th Annual Winterfest Arts & Crafts Festival, hosted by The Floyd Center for the Arts! The event is held on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM for two days of holiday cheer, family fun, and local shopping. Admission is FREE; all are welcome to join the seasonal fun.

Winterfest is the perfect place to shop local and handmade for the holidays. Explore the historic barn filled with over 30 artisan vendors offering a wide array of handcrafted treasures—ceramics, jewelry, paintings, fiber arts, baked goods, and more—perfect for holiday gift-giving. Whether you're looking for unique gifts or something special for yourself, Winterfest is the best place to shop local and support handmade craftsmanship.

Expand Floyd Center for the Arts

A highlight of Winterfest is the 10th Annual Festival of Trees & Wreaths, which features a silent auction of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths. These festive creations, designed by local businesses and organizations, celebrate the season while raising funds to support The Floyd Center for the Arts. The Festival of Trees has become a beloved part of the Winterfest tradition and an important way for the community to come together in the spirit of giving.

In addition to shopping, a quilt raffle, and the silent auction, visitors can warm up at the Cafe, where they can indulge in soups, sandwiches, baked goods, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Winterfest, which has grown into a cherished tradition in our community,” said Keela Dooley Marshall, Executive Director of The Floyd Center for the Arts. “Held in our historic dairy barn, Winterfest offers a unique and welcoming setting to bring people together, showcase local artisans, and celebrate the holiday season in a meaningful way.”

Winterfest 2024 is proudly sponsored by: Citizens Telephone, Atlantic Union Bank, Sacred Star & Stone, Finn Graphics. Additional support comes from Virginia is for Lovers, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7 & Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: The Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd, VA

Admission: Free

For more information, visit www.floydartcenter.org or follow us on social media.