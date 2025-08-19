Floyd Yoga Jam: Nexus Celebrates 13 Years of Yoga, Music and Arts

× Expand Floyd Yoga Jam 2025 NEXUS

Floyd Yoga Jam marks its 13th anniversary this Labor Day weekend with a four-day celebration of yoga, music, art, and community in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The festival runs August 28–31, 2025, on Burnette Farm in Willis, Virginia.

This year’s theme, “Nexus,” highlights the connections between people, nature, and creativity. The event features world-class yoga teachers, live music on multiple stages, wellness workshops, art installations, local food and craft vendors, family activities, and camping.

"Floyd Yoga Jam continues to create and cultivate a welcoming space where people can connect, recharge, and celebrate life together," said Elaine Braley, co-owner, Floyd Yoga Jam.

Tickets are on sale now at floydyogajam.com.

Floyd Yoga Jam: Nexus – Fast Facts

What: Floyd Yoga Jam: Nexus – a four-day festival of yoga, live music, art, and community When: August 28 –31, 2025 (Labor Day Weekend)

Where: Burnette Farm, Floyd County, Virginia – in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Highlights:

100+ yoga classes and wellness workshops

National and local live music across multiple stages

Healing arts, dance, meditation, and creative experiences

Local food trucks, craft vendors, and art installations

Family-friendly activities and Kids’ Village

Camping along scenic trails and streams

Tickets: On sale now at floydyogajam.com