Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon Returns with Thousands Set To Take On America’s Toughest Road Race

× Expand Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is back for its 17th year on Apr. 18, and an estimated 3,500 runners from around the nation will take on the toughest road race in America. The event offers a variety of distance options, including a 1 miler, 5K, 10K, half marathon, full marathon, double marathon and The Full Goat, which combines all distances for a 101-mile road run featuring 26,280 ft of elevation change. The Full Goat challenge is sold out, but registration for all other distances remains open.

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon has been recognized nationally for its unique offerings, with Runner’s World Magazine listing it as one of ‘The World’s Toughest Races’, and its half marathon distance being named the ‘Best Half Marathon’ in Virginia by Half Marathon Guide.

“Whether you’re coming for the views, the challenge, or the variety of experiences at the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, we look forward to welcoming you to the Roanoke community for a race like no other in the country,” said Kait Pedigo, event organizer of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. “Our community feel and world-class race experience come together to create a memorable visit for all our participants before, during and after their race.”

The event has attracted runners from around the world with its challenging course, which features scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains, one-of-a-kind community support and more elevation change than any other road race in America. With their ‘complete, not compete’ culture, organizers have created a space where participants can focus on finish lines, rather than finish times, with an inclusive and celebratory spirit.

× Expand Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon implements many race-day features that help get participants to their finish line, including extra aid stations and an elevated recovery zone at the finish festival located at Elmwood Park Amphitheater. Elite and everyday runners alike are celebrated, with an opportunity for runners of more common paces to earn the “Middle of the Pack” award sponsored by Altra for earning the exact median finish in the event. The award was created by event organizers as a way to emphasize that all participants of America’s Toughest Road Race are celebrated for challenging themselves at this level.

This year, the event has partnered with the Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival to bring their runners live music all weekend long. The multi-day festival features live performances at 14 venues throughout downtown Roanoke, and culminates with a Saturday concert featuring legendary New Orleans Funk group, Galactic, at Elmwood Park Amphitheater, the race’s finish line location. Racers will get discounted tickets to Saturday night's concert in Elmwood Park Amphitheater. In addition to the free live music throughout race day at the finish line, there’s also a free concert on Friday night at Elmwood Park Amphitheater.

Wrapping up the race weekend is America’s Slowest 5K presented by Altra, where the last person to finish is the winner. The event provides participants the opportunity to take part in a recovery run/walk, goat yoga, live music and many other features to help wind down after the challenging race day. Differing from the marathon course, the 5K is an easy and flat out-and-back course along the Roanoke River Greenway.

For more information about the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, visit www.blueridgemarathon.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE FOOT LEVELERS BLUE RIDGE MARATHON

The Foot Levers Blue Ridge Marathon isn’t your average city race — it’s a mountain-town adventure on pavement. Starting and finishing in downtown Roanoke, the course takes you up and down some of the most scenic miles in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, with over 7,430 ft. in elevation change. The event offers a variety of distance options, including a 1 miler, 5K, 10K, half marathon, full marathon and a double marathon. They also offer The Full Goat challenge – combining all distances for a 101-mile road run featuring 26,280 ft of elevation change. The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is owned and operated by Roanoke Outside Foundation. The foundation builds Virginia Blue Ridge’s outdoor community through strategic partnerships, infrastructure investment, and signature events.