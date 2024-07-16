Footloose the Musical at Attic Productions

Attic Productions will perform Footloose the Musical at the D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center in Fincastle, Thursdays through Sundays from August 15 through September 1st.

Footloose the Musical is a stage version of the classic 80s film and features many songs from the original soundtrack including “Let’s Hear it for the Boy”, “I Need a Hero” and of course, “Footloose”.

In the small midwest town of Bomont, IN, dancing has been outlawed by an overbearing preacher. Newcomer, Ren McCormack begins to challenge the laws made to ban dance and tie the local youth to a joyless existence.

Directed by the incomparable Kerry Williams, with music direction by Katie Miner and choreography by Roanoke dance veteran Mandy Masching, Footloose will have the crowd singing along and maybe even dancing throughout the entire show.

Tickets are available now at www.atticproductions.info.