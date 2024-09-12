Former Miss Virginia Shannon Bream Highlights "A Star Filled Evening"

The Margaret R. Baker Charitable Foundation, Inc., announces that Fox News Sunday host and former Miss Virginia, Shannon Bream (1990), will be highlighting “A Star Filled Evening,” on Sunday, September 29, at the home of Doctors Nancy and Kevin Dye at Rockledge on Mill Mountain. This is an opportunity for Shannon to share her personal journey of faith and success, not only as a broadcaster, but also as an attorney and New York Times best-selling author. In addition, Alice “Sue” Williams, Miss Virginia 1960, is celebrating her 65th anniversary of winning the Miss Virginia crown.

Sponsorships and tickets are available online at www.margaretbaker.org. (Click the events tab).

Proceeds will provide scholarships for young women and men in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Applications are now available for two $1,500 scholarships for young men who are currently or planning to continue their college, university, or other educational pursuits, studying in the areas of law enforcement or health care in the Roanoke Valley. The Foundation has awarded over $215,000 in scholarships since its inception and looks forward to providing ongoing financial support to students. Applications are available at www.margaretbaker.org. The deadline for submission is November 1, 2024.

The foundation’s newest board members include Kylene Barker McNeill, Virginia’s first Miss America (1979) and William Anderson, president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS in Roanoke. Other board members are Elaine Aikens, Dr. Nancy Dye, Lori Gravely, Nancy Glisson Lucy, Toni McLawhorn, Susan Simmons, Cameron Sumpter, and Carol Webster.

Margaret R. Baker was a formidable business force in Roanoke for more than 40 years. She dedicated decades of her life to providing scholarships for young people throughout the state of Virginia. She served as Executive Director of the Miss Virginia Scholarship Program for 20 years. During that time, two Miss Virginias earned the title of Miss America and others earned scholarships at the state and national levels. These scholarships enabled them to defray their educational expenses dramatically or eliminated their debt fully.

For event information and how to apply for scholarships as well as the eligibility requirements, please visit: www.margaretbaker.org.