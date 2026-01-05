Free Career Support for Job Seekers in the Roanoke Valley

Sponsored Content

× Expand Roanoke Higher Education Center

Finding a new job can often feel like a challenge. From exploring career options and determining whether you need additional education or training, to landing an interview and making a strong impression, there is a lot to navigate. Fortunately, job seekers in the Roanoke Valley have access to a free resource that can help at every step: the Roanoke Higher Education Center’s (RHEC) Career and Workforce Development Center.

Personalized, One-on-One Career Support

The Career and Workforce Development Center is a “one-stop shop” for career support that assists students in their member institutions, as well as members of the general public. Whether you are entering the workforce for the first time, completing a GED, or considering a career change, the Center provides personalized guidance to help you move forward with confidence. Services include career assessment and exploration, resume and cover letter development, mock interviews, and more.

Cynthia Bryant, Student Services Assistant, works one-on-one with job seekers to identify their goals and tailor resources to their needs. “We want success,” she shared. “I’m not dreaming for you; I’m trying to be the conduit to help your dream along and help you get to success and have a different outcome.”

Connecting Education to Local Workforce Needs

According to Ryan Bell, Student Services Manager, the RHEC is constantly evaluating local workforce needs and is proactively working with local industries to identify the training and skill requirements for new hires. “Then we can come back to figure out if the Higher Ed Center would be the best partner to be able to provide that level of training, certification, or education,” he said.

Expanding Access with an AI-Powered Career Coach

Expand Roanoke Higher Education Center Scan to access Roanoke Higher Education Center's AI-powered career coach.

In addition to in-person coaching, the Roanoke Higher Education Center has recently launched a new AI-powered career coach, available 24/7 to help job seekers navigate their professional journey. Built by Consultant Stuart Meese, the conversational AI tool leverages the latest research on local labor trends, as well as educational and training opportunities, to guide local job seekers.

“You have the best of a lot of different coaches into this one AI career coach that brings in many different data sets and data points,” Meese said, noting that it simulates a traditional coaching conversation. “It’s delivered in one way, but it may take from hundreds of different sources.”

At the end of the interaction, the user receives a summary of the conversation and can be referred to the Career and Workforce Center for further support if desired.

With a combination of personalized coaching and innovative technology, the Roanoke Higher Education Center is committed to helping individuals to be prepared for a lifetime of career growth. To learn more about the RHEC’s career coaching or to try the AI career coach, visit education.edu and take the next step forward in your professional future.

108 North Jefferson Street

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Room 206B

540-767-6043

careercenter@education.edu