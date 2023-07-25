Friendship and Richfield Living Join Together

× Expand David Hungate Sitting Room Amenities abound at Friendship including sitting rooms for visits with family.

Friendship and Richfield Living, two premier full-service retirement communities with a combined 160 years of experience in serving seniors, are excited to announce they are joining together under the Friendship family.

With a shared vision of helping individuals navigate life to the fullest, this partnership enhances Richfield Living’s offerings while allowing Friendship to expand its mission of supporting friends by providing peace of mind to more of the community. The merging of the two teams allows both organizations to elevate their ability to provide exceptional care now and in the future by combining talent and resources, thus creating more opportunities to strengthen existing offerings while promoting staff development and broadening community outreach.

“Friendship is proud to have strong leadership and financial positioning to allow us this opportunity,” said Joseph Hoff, President and Chief Executive Officer at Friendship. “Combining the strengths of our teams amplifies our abilities to best support the rapidly changing needs of the aging community. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Richfield Living to our team."

Richfield Living’s campus in Salem offers a full continuum of senior living services located on 52 beautifully landscaped acres and includes a brand new Town Center, Independent Living, and a Rehab Center, along with two Assisted Living locations with a dedicated Memory Care Unit. This campus will continue to maintain its rich heritage, beloved name and not-for-profit status under the Friendship umbrella.

“This represents a highly advantageous progression for Richfield Living, enabling us to steadfastly uphold our commitment to serving the community. Friendship has an esteemed reputation for excellence, and the opportunity to merge forces with another non-profit organization is a tremendous honor," remarked Kirtesh Patel, Richfield Living's Board Chair. "The exceptional staff of Richfield Living has been instrumental in bringing us to this pivotal juncture, and they deserve the utmost recognition for their unwavering dedication to our residents.”

The newly combined team will serve over 1,500 residents and employ over 1,000 team members.

About Friendship:

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services, as well as specialized rehab and therapy. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services and Bistro ’66, its dining venue that is open seven days a week. The needs of seniors are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.