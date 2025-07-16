Friendship Announces New Chair and Vice Chair of Board of Directors

Friendship, a leader in senior living and rehabilitation services in Southwest Virginia, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Lucian Grove as chair and Dr. Nathaniel L. (NL) as vice chair of its board of directors.

Expand Friendship Dr. Lucian Grove

Dr. Lucian Grove, MD, FACP, a Roanoke native and respected healthcare leader, brings decades of internal medicine experience and a deep commitment to Friendship’s mission. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Virginia, he earned his medical degree with honors from UVA School of Medicine and completed residencies at the University of Alabama Hospital and UVA. He practiced in Salem for 35 years and has served on Friendship’s Board since 1999, founding and chairing the Clinical Committee and previously leading the Finance Committee. In addition, he served as vice president of Contracting Enterprises Inc. and president of Roanoke Welding Co. and is currently medical advisor for Chorda Pharma. His appointment as board chair comes at a pivotal time as Friendship expands its programs and services for older adults across the region.

Dr. NL Bishop is a respected voice in healthcare leadership and higher education. Previously a licensed nursing home administrator, he is a long-time supporter of elder care initiatives. He earned degrees from Radford University and Virginia Tech, along with a doctorate from Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C., and brings decades of experience in healthcare administration. Bishop retired in 2024 as senior vice president and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Carilion Clinic. He currently serves as community ambassador for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He has served on the Friendship board since 2021, providing leadership to the Clinical, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Expand Friendship Dr. Nathaniel L. (NL) Bishop

“We are excited to have Dr. Lucian Grove and Dr. N.L. Bishop in their new leadership roles on our Board of Directors,” said Joe Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship. “Dr. Grove’s long-standing relationship with Friendship and his clinical and business insight, paired with Dr. Bishop’s visionary leadership and passion for equitable, person-centered care, position us for an exciting future. Their guidance will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of seniors in our region. I couldn’t be more confident in the path ahead with these two exceptional leaders at the helm.”

About Friendship

Friendship Retirement Community is a nonprofit senior living community that offers a variety of housing and on-site healthcare services to serve a wide range of residents, including those with limited financial means. With four campuses, the earliest dating back to 1935, Friendship has grown to offer the full continuum of care—independent living, assisted living, home care, outpatient therapy, inpatient rehab, long-term care and Alzheimer’s and memory care. In a time when four in five residential care facilities are run by for-profit companies, Friendship, as a non-profit, continues to reinvest profits back into our communities and to focus on being a good neighbor. Visit friendship.us for more.