Friendship Annual Golf Tournament Raises Over $20,000 to Support Residents

Friendship, a local non-profit leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is grateful to all the community supporters and golfers who participated in its annual golf tournament, which took place on May 11 at Roanoke Country Club. The yearly tournament is an excellent opportunity to spend a day on the course while supporting the organization’s Friendship Fund, which was established to quickly respond to unbudgeted needs of the organization and those it serves.

The tournament featured various contests, raffles, and awards, adding to the excitement of the day. “We are thrilled to have hosted our annual golf tournament, which raised over $20,000 for the Friendship Fund,” said Joe Hoff, President and CEO. “We enjoyed seeing many familiar faces and meeting new supporters out on the course. This event each year has been instrumental in helping us better serve those who live throughout Friendship’s three campuses.”

The afternoon golf tournament attracted 92 golfers and over 50 corporate sponsors. Cary Street Partners and Marsh McLennan Agency both served as title sponsors. “Both of our title sponsors eagerly committed early on in the event planning, and we are very thankful for their partnership and willingness to support our community,” said Hoff.

Friendship is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of residents and patients by providing compassionate care, innovative treatments, diverse living accommodations, and specialized rehab and therapy services. These services enable individuals to live their healthiest lives, and Friendship is proud to serve over 1,000 residents through its wide array of services.

“We are so appreciative of the continued generosity of all those who came out to support this great cause,” said Sarah Stephens, Development Officer. “Their support helps Friendship continue to make the the Roanoke Valley shine as a great community for seniors to call home.”

Photos from the event can be seen on Friendship’s Facebook page here. To learn more about Friendship Foundation, giving opportunities, or to make a donation online, please visit https://www.friendship.us/foundation. Stephens may also be reached at 540.265.2122 or sstephens@friendship.us.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 1,000 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, pharmacy, salon, and Bistro ‘66, a full-service restaurant. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.