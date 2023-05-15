Friendship Appoints Nicole Miracle to Director of Home and Community Based Services

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, has announced the appointment of Nicole Miracle to lead as the Director of Home and Community Based Services.

Courtesy of Friendship Nicole Miracle, Director of Home and Community Based Services

“We are excited to have Nicole to lead our teams at Adult Day Care and Home Care,” said Ben Higgins, Vice President of Healthcare Operations. “She brings immense knowledge of the healthcare industry and has a strong management background.”

Prior to joining the Friendship team, Miracle has 12 years’ experience working with this population in many different capacities. She most recently worked as a Senior Memory Care Director before relocating from Maryland and joining the Local Office on Aging. When Miracle is not working she’s enjoying the outdoors hiking with her husband and dog.

“I have a strong passion for working within senior care and really looking forward to doing so at Friendship for many years to come” said Miracle.

The Feinour Center, nestled between Friendship’s Assisted Living and Westwood, one of the campus’ independent living residences, houses the Adult Day Care. The center was dedicated in December 2016, and is named after Board Director Edwin Feinour. Friendship’s Home Care services recently got presented with a 2023 gold award with the Roanoker Magazine’s Best Of.

To learn more about Friendship’s Adult Day Care and Home Care services, call Miracle at 540.265.2194. Additional information is also available on the company’s website at: friendship.us.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services, as well as specialized rehab and therapy to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site physician clinic and pharmacy, and Bistro ’66, its dining venue that is open seven days a week. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.