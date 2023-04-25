Friendship Honors Volunteers for Their Gifts of Time, Talents and Service as Part of National Volunteer Week

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, honored volunteers at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast.

× Expand Friendship Paul Kidd and Friends, who won Friendship Volunteer of the Year Award

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, honored volunteers at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast. These awards, presented in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, honor the exemplary service of individuals and groups that have made a significant contribution to the Friendship community through service and volunteering in the past year.

“I am thrilled to recognize the six outstanding winners of this year’s volunteer awards for their selfless dedication to those whom Friendship serves,” said President and CEO Joe Hoff. “The true strength of Friendship is found in how our residents are supported, and this year’s award winners are a moving testament to the important role volunteers play in helping us provide peace of mind.”

“This year’s award recipients reflect the values of Friendship,” said Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Compliance Angela Hughes. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these stellar examples of volunteer service with the hope that it will inspire even more people to get involved and take action in our community.”

Awardees were honored at a breakfast reception prepared by the Friendship culinary team. Volunteers also received gifts, and several won door prizes.

The recipients of the 2023 Friendship volunteer awards are:

Paul Kidd and Friends: Friendship Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Kidd and Friends provide entertainment at least once a month to residents at both Friendship Health and Rehab Centers and Friendship Assisted Living by playing music, singing, and interacting with residents and team members. During events like holiday celebrations and sing-alongs, they make everyone feel like family and bring countless smiles and laughs. This talented group of friends plays a variety of hymns, instrumental, blue grass, and country music, generously sharing their talents and time.

Paul Golden: Friendship Accountability Award

Angie Epperly: Friendship Compassion Award

Emma Warren: Friendship Positivity Award

Kay Fielder: Friendship Respectfulness Award

Jim and Cheryl Skinner: Friendship Teamwork Award

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at Friendship, please call 540-265-2109 or email humanresources@friendship.us for further information.

About Friendship

Friendship Retirement Community opened in 1966 and has steadily grown since. Friendship’sevolution has included the addition of new and innovative services, ultimately creating a world-class community where the needs of active adults and rehabilitation patients of all ages are metwithin a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit www.friendship.us for moreinformation.