Friendship Residents and Employees Support Local Office on Aging

Friendship's annual Let's Give Lunch fundraiser supports the Local Office on Aging and gives residents a chance to be involved in community initiatives.

Friendship residents have come together to support the Local Office on Aging (LOA) with their annual Let’s Give Lunch fundraiser.

The residents at Friendship wanted to be a part of the community to help fundraise for the local Meals on Wheels and Nutrition services through the LOA, which helps older adults in the greater Roanoke Valley. Together, residents and employees bought 60 lunches and raised $1,200. Each $20 donation raises funds for two meals for the LOA’s Meals on Wheels and Nutrition services.

“For me, the reason to give was easy. The fact that my support would be helpful to seniors right here in Roanoke and that the lunch looked delicious too!” said Wilma Korb, Friendship Independent Living resident.

Friendship continues to partner with local agencies, and it has been a great way for senior living residents to get involved in the community and make a positive impact. By partnering with the LOA, residents can help to identify needs and challenges faced by older adults in their area and be involved in community initiatives by staying active and engaged.

“We are thankful for the support of our homebound seniors through Let’s Give Lunch,” says Laura Anderson, Development Manager at the Local Office on Aging.

Many elderly residents in the local community have difficulty accessing and buying food. Friendship residents and team members hope this funding will help serve more people who have trouble getting out of their homes and accessing nutritious meals.

