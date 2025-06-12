Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia Announces Major Expansion with Indoor American Journey Gallery

× Expand Courtesy of Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

The Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia has announced plans for a significant expansion that will enhance visitor experiences and educational offerings at its 300-acre living history site. State funding has been secured to support the project, which will add a new indoor gallery space designed for year-round access.

The new facility, titled the American Journey Gallery, will feature a permanent exhibit gallery, rotating exhibit areas, a research library, flexible education rooms and an indoor/outdoor pavilion. This expansion will allow the museum to interpret America’s cultural evolution more fully, provide for greater accessibility, accommodation, and offer experiences not affected by weather.

Butch Smiley, CEO of the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, said “This expansion represents a continuation of the success the museum has achieved over the last 30 years. It will deepen our capacity to tell the stories of the people who shaped our shared American journey and provide reliable access for guests throughout the year.”

Community input and expert review have guided the design to ensure both historical accuracy and broad public value.

Updated information and opportunities to sign up for project news by email are available at frontiermuseum.org.