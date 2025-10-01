General Assembly Honors Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges with House Joint Resolution 605

× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Waynette Anderson celebrates the passage of HJR 605 with Virginia House Delegate Sam Rasoul and Roanoke Chamber of Commerce president Eric Sichau.

The Virginia General Assembly has officially adopted House Joint Resolution 605 (HJ R605), commending Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on the occasion of its 10th anniversary and recognizing its contributions to Roanoke’s cultural life and community vitality.

Resolution HJR 605, passed unanimously by the House of Delegates on February 10, 2025, and by the Senate on February 13, 2025, affirms the state’s admiration for the venue’s decade of live performances, festivals, and public gatherings.

The resolution highlights several key points:

A decade of artistic impact — Over ten seasons, Dr Pepper Park has hosted a wide variety of concerts, cultural events, and community celebrations, becoming a cherished destination in downtown Roanoke.

— Over ten seasons, Dr Pepper Park has hosted a wide variety of concerts, cultural events, and community celebrations, becoming a cherished destination in downtown Roanoke. Honoring local legacy — Dr Pepper Park’s name pays homage to the Commonwealth’s ties to the Dr Pepper soft drink, which traces roots to Dr. Charles T. Pepper’s 19th‑century drugstore in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

— Dr Pepper Park’s name pays homage to the Commonwealth’s ties to the Dr Pepper soft drink, which traces roots to Dr. Charles T. Pepper’s 19th‑century drugstore in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Deep community connection — The resolution notes Roanoke’s history of Dr Pepper bottling (including the first bottling plant in the Commonwealth) and the region’s strong per capita consumption of Dr Pepper.

— The resolution notes Roanoke’s history of Dr Pepper bottling (including the first bottling plant in the Commonwealth) and the region’s strong per capita consumption of Dr Pepper. Promise of future collaboration — The resolution commends the venue’s partnerships with local businesses and organizations and encourages continued efforts to deliver high-quality cultural programming.

In its final form, HJR 605 directs that a copy of the resolution be officially presented to Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges as a tangible token of the Commonwealth’s gratitude.

“Attending shows at Dr Pepper Park has become a beloved local tradition in the Roanoke community,” the resolution states.

Remarks & Reactions

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from our state legislature,” said Waynette Anderson, President/ Owner Dr Pepper Park. “It validates the hard work of artists, staff, volunteers, and local partners who, season after season, bring music and joy to downtown Roanoke.”

Local leaders and stakeholders praised the resolution as a fitting tribute to the park’s role as a cultural anchor. “Dr Pepper Park has enhanced both the economic vitality and the cultural identity of our city”. “This resolution helps spotlight Roanoke on the map of cities with a thriving live‑music ecosystem.”

About Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is an outdoor live music and events venue located along the Roanoke River in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Operating from April through October, the park curates a mix of concerts, festivals, special events, and community gatherings. Over its first ten years, it has forged partnerships with local businesses, arts organizations, and civic groups to present diverse programming that reflects the spirit of the region.

Looking Ahead

With the passage of HJR 605, Dr Pepper Park enters its second decade with renewed momentum. The venue plans to build on its success by expanding programming, strengthening community engagement, and exploring new partnerships that amplify its cultural impact across Roanoke and the region.

For more information or to request a presentation of the resolution, contact Waynette Anderson at 540-314-9309.