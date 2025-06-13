Gentry Locke Celebrates Bar Association Leadership and Young Lawyer Award

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to announce that Jonathan D. Puvak was sworn in as President of the Roanoke Bar Association at the association’s 100th Annual Meeting. Alicha M. Grubb was also recognized as the Roanoke Bar Association’s Young Lawyer of the Year, which recognizes an outstanding young lawyer who has demonstrated dedicated services to our community and the profession. This marks the 18th attorney from Gentry Locke that has served as President of the RBA.

“Jon continues to demonstrate strong leadership in the local bar community, and we’re proud that Gentry Locke remains well represented in the leadership of the Roanoke Bar Association,” said Gentry Locke’s Managing Partner Brett Marston. “His dedication to service and commitment to the legal profession reflect the values we strive to uphold as a firm.”

Puvak is a member of Gentry Locke’s General Commercial group and serves on the Executive Board. He advises business organizations and governmental entities concerning commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate and land use, and corporate governance matters. Jon regularly works with public and closely held entities to assist with their corporate governance and contract needs.

Jon has been a long standing member of the Roanoke Bar Association. He has also served as a Barrister Book Buddy since 2015. Jon has been recognized for his service to the Virginia State Bar as well as the Virginia Bar Association.

Grubb is a member of Gentry Locke’s Commercial Litigation and Construction groups. She handles a variety of commercial litigation matters, including construction matters related to contract negotiations, payment disputes, mechanic’s liens, construction defects, and delay claims for owners, general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and design professionals. Alicha is also one of the only attorneys in the Commonwealth who represents heavy-duty towing and recovery companies related to highway clean up in connection with VDOT programs.

“Alicha is an exceptional attorney who demonstrates excellence in every aspect of her work,” said Gentry Locke’s Managing Partner Brett Marston. “ I have no doubt she will continue to excel, motivate those around her, and leave a lasting impact throughout our legal profession.”

Alicha has been a part of the Virginia Bar Associations’ Young Lawyers Division Executive Committee for the past three years and is the Young Lawyers Division Chair-Elect. She has been named to the “Up and Coming Lawyers” list by Virginia Lawyers Weekly since 2023, named a “Legal Elite” by Virginia Business for Young Lawyers through 2019 to present, and named a “Rising Star” by Virginia Super Lawyers in 2025.

In the Roanoke community, Alicha serves as Chair of the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates, working to expand access to affordable housing and support neighborhood redevelopment. She also leads as President of the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), promoting opportunities for women in the construction industry.

Jon and Alicha were recognized at the Roanoke Bar Association’s Annual Meeting Luncheon on June 10th, 2025. A list of past presidents can be found here and winners can be found here.

