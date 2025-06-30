Gentry Locke Raises Over $31,000 to Fight Hunger Across Virginia in the 2025 Legal Food Frenzy

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to announce its outstanding success in the 2025 Legal Food Frenzy competition, a statewide initiative that unites Virginia’s legal community in support of local food banks. This year, thanks to the generosity and creativity of our attorneys and staff, Gentry Locke raised an incredible $31,433.40.

As a result of this effort, Gentry Locke has been honored with two Regional Winner Awards:

Regional Winner for Total Giving – Feeding Southwest Virginia (Gentry Locke Roanoke & Lynchburg)

Regional Winner for Per Capita Giving – Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore (Gentry Locke Norfolk)

To recognize these contributions, a reception was held for all 2025 Legal Food Frenzy winners on Tuesday, June 24, in Richmond, Virginia, hosted by Attorney General Jason S. Miyares. The event celebrated the dedication and impact of legal organizations across the Commonwealth that have stepped up in the fight against food insecurity.

“This initiative is about more than competition, it’s about community,” said Managing Partner Brett Marston. “We’re proud to help combat food insecurity in the regions where we live and work. These awards are a reflection of our team’s shared commitment to service.”

The Legal Food Frenzy, now in its nineteenth year, is sponsored by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. Gentry Locke is honored to once again be a part of this effort and grateful to every member of the firm who contributed time, energy, and resources to support the cause. For more information about the Legal Food Frenzy, visit their website here.

About Gentry Locke

With over 80 lawyers practicing across a range of disciplines, Gentry Locke brings uncommon thinking and deep experience to the legal and business challenges of companies, institutions, organizations, and individuals — a commitment the firm has met since 1923. Operating from offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Richmond, and Norfolk, Gentry Locke serves clients in Virginia and across the United States. Meet the firm’s dynamic attorneys and learn more about its fierce drive to achieve success for its clients by exploring gentrylocke.com.