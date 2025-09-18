Gentry Locke Welcomes Associate Bryan E. Stokke

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to announce the addition of Bryan E. Stokke as an associate in its Commercial Litigation group. Stokke joins the firm’s Roanoke office and brings experience in both state and federal courts.

Expand Gentry Locke Bryan E. Stokke joins Gentry Locke's Roanoke office as an associate in its Commercial Litigation group.

Prior to joining Gentry Locke, Bryan served as a Judicial Law Clerk for Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit, covering Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and the City of Salem. He also gained practical legal experience through internships with the Virginia Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

“Bryan’s experience as a judicial clerk and his hands-on work with appellate, state, and federal courts will make him a strong asset to our Commercial Litigation group,” said Gentry Locke Managing Partner Brett Marston.

Stokke will concentrate his practice on business litigation, construction matters, and issues involving the heavy-duty towing and recovery industry. Before pursuing a career in law, Bryan spent nearly five years in the transportation sector, where he specialized in Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration compliance.

About Gentry Locke

With 80 lawyers practicing across a range of disciplines, Gentry Locke brings uncommon thinking and deep experience to the legal and business challenges of companies, institutions, organizations, and individuals — a commitment the firm has met since 1923. Operating from offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Richmond, and Norfolk, Gentry Locke serves clients in Virginia and across the United States. Meet the firm’s dynamic attorneys and learn more about its fierce drive to achieve success for its clients by exploring our website at gentrylocke.com.

###