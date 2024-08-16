Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline and HCA LewisGale Presents the Mental Health Summit for Girls

× Expand Program Images - Website - 5

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council is happy to announce the 2024 Operation H.E.R: Strong Minds, Strong Girls Mental Health Summit; created by Girl Scouts and presented by LewisGale Regional Health System HCA Virginia. This is an opportunity for girls and adults to come together to learn more about mental health wellness from experts in the field while being in a fun, supportive, and uplifting environment where attendees can share their experiences, learn coping strategies, and build resilience. This summit is FREE and open to both Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts in 4th-12th grades as well as adults who have kids or work with kids in this age-range.

× Expand Hand-out Girl Scouts of the USA GIRL SCOUTS-Patches Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, announced the launch of three new mental wellness patches within the Movement’s Mental Health Initiative, which was launched in 2021 in response to the mental health crises today’s young women face. Designed for girls in grades four through 12, these new patches provide useful tools to help them safely identify and explore their feelings, seek support and find resources for help, if needed.

All attendees will receive a swag bag with a passport including resources for future use, fidgets for support, eye mask, and many other great goodies! In addition, we will have snacks throughout the day, a mental health pause with a wellness lounge, silent disco, friendship bracelets, therapy dogs, and yoga! Finally, each person who attends the summit will receive a T-shirt.

The mental health summit has sessions for both girls and adults. Girls will participate in activities such as making art or writing poetry, that foster resilience and help them better understand themselves as well as the world around them. Adult workshops provide valuable insights and tools to better support the mental well-being of the girls in their care.

A big thank you to all our community partners who are supporting and sponsoring this summit: HCA LewisGale, National Bank, Davenport & Co., and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Date: Sunday, September 8

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Location: Hotel Roanoke, Roanoke, VA

Who: Juniors-Ambassadors, volunteers; non-Girl Scouts (4th-12th graders), non-Girl Scout adults

Cost: FREE

Patch/Badge Included?: Yes, Operation HER patch and Girl Scouts Mental Wellness patch

Registration Closes: August 30

Register Here: www.gsvsc.org/calendar (go to Sept. 8 for registration link)

We are the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through fun and interactive programs, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a mountain or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.gsvsc.org or contact us at info@gsvsc.org or 540-777-5100.