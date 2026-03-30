Google Advances Data Center Campus Project at Botetourt Center at Greenfield

In collaboration with Google, Botetourt County today announced progress on Google’s planned data center campus at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, marking a transformative investment in the County’s economic future while reinforcing its commitment to responsible development.

In June 2025, Google purchased approximately 312 acres for $14 million and committed an additional $4 million to support County initiatives over the next five years. These projects are already delivering benefits to the community.

Google will now join five existing manufacturers as the next member of the Botetourt Corporate Family. Google will be located in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, the only location in the County zoned for data centers.

As development progresses, the incremental tax base for each of the three data centers in this campus is expected to yield at least $10 million in annual local taxation. This creates a stable revenue source for the long-term needs of the County. Priorities such as public safety, school infrastructure, and other County amenities may now be realized as a result of this capital infusion. In addition, Google will pay for 100% of the power and water costs necessary for the project. These upgrades will also bolster the region’s utilities as a whole.

“This is a generational opportunity to strengthen the County’s financial future, while also focusing development in areas specifically designed for industry,” said Mac Scothorn, Chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. “Google’s presence will help position Botetourt County as a leader in the digital economy, while holding onto our rural character.”

“This project positions us to address important long-term needs, like schools, and a future water source for the region that had been planned for 2060,” says Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County Administrator. “By generating new revenues and having the company fund its infrastructure, this investment allows us to strengthen our community while also planning responsibly.”

With Google’s announcement, it is expected that additional information about the project will follow. Until today, the project was speculative in that it was a “proposed data center campus.” This project is certain to be among the largest corporate investments in Southwest Virginia’s history. This new venture will bring opportunities locally, regionally and greater connectivity to the world.