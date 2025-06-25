Google Purchases Land for Potential Data Center in Botetourt County

On June 24, 2025, Botetourt County officials announced that Google has purchased land zoned for industrial use and data centers in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield.

County officials say Google will pay for any expenses associated with bringing utility services to the site as part of the project plans. The tax revenue from such a facility could help pay for school facility improvements, infrastructure upgrades, first responder equipment, and other county priorities.

On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors (BOS) and the Economic Development Authority (EDA), along with Google, agreed to a performance agreement that will cover 20 years of taxation for the server equipment associated with the potential project. If developed, a Google data center campus would yield significant revenues for the future and opportunities to expand community projects across Botetourt County.

Data centers are the engines behind the digital services that help people and businesses thrive and help keep the internet up and running around the clock. Today, anyone who sends an email, processes a credit card transaction, or uses a cell phone connects to a data center somewhere in the world. In the future, one of those connection points could be Botetourt County. These facilities have become crucial business partners for communities throughout Virginia, as they generate significant tax revenue without requiring the locality to expand services to accommodate for a larger workforce.

The sale of the land to Google has produced revenue that will be used to fund vital county services, including public safety, community programs, and local schools.

Botetourt County worked with the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Appalachian Power to secure this opportunity.

“We are always looking for communities that have the innovative and collaborative leadership necessary to bring complex projects like data center campuses to life, and we are optimistic about the partnership we’ve built so far with Botetourt and the entire Roanoke region,” said Amber Tillman, Google Head of Data Center Public Affairs, North America. “Together, we’re hopeful to help drive economic development across the region and continue to support Botetourt County’s thriving community.”

“This transformational project will relieve the pressure for further economic development in Botetourt County and will allow us to continue our deep support of community needs like public safety and education, while reducing pressure on the taxpayer,” said Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy White. “As a lifelong STEM educator, I am pleased that this project offers long-term benefits like great jobs for our STEM students. It brings big tax revenue without disrupting the rural character we all value here in Botetourt and allows us to balance progress with preservation. The Botetourt Center at Greenfield is a great fit for Google and Botetourt County's future.”

“Google has invested significantly in the Commonwealth, and I am proud that they have chosen Botetourt County as the site of their newest data center,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and this latest investment reinforces our global leadership in the industry. Botetourt offers the space, infrastructure and skilled workforce that innovative companies like Google demand. This move signals the industry’s growing interest in expanding beyond Northern Virginia and highlights the county’s strong commitment to smart growth. I look forward to the positive effects this project will generate across the Roanoke region for years to come.”

“This project could allow Botetourt to lead again in adding the data center industry to our economic portfolio,” said Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “A data center campus also allows us to become a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in rural communities due to this partnership with Google. If this project moves forward, I cannot wait until folks around the world Google “Botetourt” to find that we are leading the new revolution of AI. Who would have ever thought that one of the largest private investments in the history of western Virginia might land in Botetourt? This has certainly been the longest and most exciting 17 months or so of my professional life.”

“The emerging AI industry will be a huge economic driver in the coming decades, and this investment by Google shows that the Roanoke Region could be in the forefront of developing this new technology,” said John Hull, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “The Roanoke Regional Partnership is proud to have worked closely with Botetourt County, our regional utility partners and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to develop this opportunity with Google.”

“As the state delegate for Botetourt County, I advocate every day in Richmond to bring meaningful investment and opportunity to our community,” says Delegate Terry Austin. “Google's decision to make Greenfield its home is a tremendous win not just for today, but for the future of Botetourt County. This investment has the potential to strengthen our public schools, help reduce county debt and support the growing demands for infrastructure and workforce talent. I’m proud of the place I call home, and this project exemplifies what strong partnerships and shared vision can accomplish for our citizens.”

“When the County decided to develop what was then a first-of-its kind business park in western Virginia, the vision was to attract advanced technology businesses from around the world that would create new economic opportunities for County residents, expand and diversify the County’s taxbase, and support and become partners in our community,” said Amsterdam District Board of Supervisors member Steve Clinton. “We have been very successful at realizing that vision over the past two decades, but today’s announcement fulfills that vision far beyond what, I think, any of us hoped in our wildest imaginations.”

“By placing the facility in this small industrial hub, we would ensure that the remaining portions of our county maintain its beautiful rural character,” said Botetourt County Supervisor Brandon Nicely. “I wholeheartedly agree with constituents who want to keep the rural aspects of Botetourt. Bringing a revenue-generating data center campus to Greenfield would help satisfy our need for tax revenue and help to alleviate pressure on future elected leaders.”