Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC Hosts Foodiepreneur: Fuel Your Business

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC, the region’s premier resource for no-cost small business advising, education, and at-cost training, will host Foodiepreneur Monday, October 21 - Thursday, October 24. This week-long hybrid conference will bring together food and beverage entrepreneurs, industry experts, and local influencers to share insights, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in the food and beverage sector.

Attendees will have access to workshops, panels, and expert-led discussions throughout the week. Topics include accessing capital, scaling food and beverage businesses, and the future of food entrepreneurship. The event will conclude with a closing session focused on growth strategies to help businesses scale sustainably. Exclusive VIP session on Monday, October 21 featuring John Park and Zack Jackson, JPG Group, local marketing experts, and influencers who are passionate about helping businesses thrive in the food and beverage industry.

“Foodiepreneur Week is about more than just education—it’s about creating opportunities for our local food and beverage businesses to connect, innovate, and grow,” said Heather Fay, Regional Program Director for the Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC. “We’re excited to bring together entrepreneurs, experts, and community leaders to strengthen the economic impact of this vital sector in our region.”

This year in addition to programming there are two Meet and Greet events that will be held at local hot spots: Six and Sky on Tuesday, October 22 at 4:00 PM and Moon Hollow Brewing on Wednesday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Foodiepreneur Meet & Greet events are the perfect opportunity for attendees to meet industry peers, share ideas, and create lasting partnerships.

Tickets for Foodiepreneur Week are available now. To register and view the full schedule, visit roanokesmallbusiness.org/foodie. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best and take your business to the next level.

About the Greater Roanoke & NRV Small Business Development Center:

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC served 781 small business owners in 2023, helped start 28 new revenue-generating businesses, created 124 jobs, supported increased revenue of $2,416,479, and helped find $9.2 million in capital for growing small businesses. Our clients are seeing BIG results!

The SBDC Team delivers professional, high-quality, individualized business advising and technical assistance to existing small businesses and pre-venture entrepreneurs. SBDCs provide problem-solving assistance to help small businesses access capital, develop and exchange new technologies, and improve business planning, strategy, operations, financial management, personnel administration, marketing, export assistance, sales, and other areas required for small business growth and expansion, management improvement, increased productivity, and innovation.

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by America’s SBDC, Virginia SBDC, George Mason University, and Mason Enterprise. Other funding is provided by local administrations, economic development offices, organizations, and businesses that are all champions in your corner. Thank you to our host, the City of Roanoke for providing space and support for our work.

We currently serve the Greater Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Franklin County, and the Alleghany Highlands.

