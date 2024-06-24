Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC Hosts Retailpreneur Hybrid Conference

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC, the region's premier resource for no cost small business advising, education, and at-cost training, will host Retailpreneur Hybrid Conference, presented by Localyte. Retailpreneur Week is the essential conference for modern retail leaders.

Retailpreneur is Monday - Friday, June 24 - 28. The conference kicks off with dual keynote speakers, Stephanie Heinatz, Consociate Media and Jenny Crittenden, Retail Alliance. Attendees will have the chance to network with a community of passionate retail leaders, share experiences, forge connections, and disrupt the industry together. Retailpreneur is your opportunity to thrive through collaboration.

"The local retail industry makes our communities special and happens to make up the largest industry cluster we serve. We are excited to offer an opportunity to learn from leading industry experts and local experienced businesses. Whether you want a VIP experience with some one on one time with our speakers or you just want virtual recordings, we have you covered.” —Amanda Forrester, Executive Director, Greater Roanoke and NRV SBDC

"Localyte is thrilled to be partnering with the Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC to empower local businesses to compete on the same level as big box stores and online giants, keeping communities vibrant and economies thriving. Hundreds of local businesses are already using Localyte's digital platform to connect with their communities and grow their businesses - all while fostering a sense of belonging among our growing base of thousands of interested and supportive consumers." —Jeff Werner, CEO

Retailpreneur Week Conference is comprised of deep dives into retail topics through virtual workshops, panels, and in-person keynotes led by industry experts. Discover the latest trends, technologies, and success stories to adapt your business and thrive in today's dynamic market.

More information is available about Retailpreneur Week Conference HERE and Localyte. You can get tickets HERE.

About the Greater Roanoke & NRV Small Business Development Center:

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC served 781 small business owners in 2023, helped start 28 new revenue-generating businesses, created 124 jobs, supported increased revenue of $2,416,479, and helped find $9.2 million in capital for growing small businesses. Our clients are seeing BIG results!

The SBDC Team delivers professional, high-quality, individualized business advising and technical assistance to existing small businesses and pre-venture entrepreneurs. SBDCs provide problem-solving assistance to help small businesses access capital, develop and exchange new technologies, and improve business planning, strategy, operations, financial management, personnel administration, marketing, export assistance, sales, and other areas required for small business growth and expansion, management improvement, increased productivity and innovation.

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by America's SBDC, Virginia SBDC, George Mason University, and Mason Enterprise. Other funding is provided by local administrations, economic development offices, organizations, and businesses that are all champions in your corner. Thank you to our host, the City of Roanoke for providing space and support for our work.

We currently serve the Greater Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Franklin County, and the Alleghany Highlands.