Grey Muzzle Grant Gives Senior Dogs at Angels of Assisi a Second Chance to Shine

× Expand Angels of Assisi Agatha, 10 years old, Agatha is very happy, silly, cuddly, and loves attention and people. She is playful, loves walks, is good in the car, she has excellent house manners, is tolerant of cats and small dogs as long as they respect her space. She knows basic commands such as here, sit, wait, outside, no, find your toy, and leave it. Besides being with her people, her favorite thing is fetch with soft squeaky toys. She is such a polite girl.

Some furry faces are gray, but there is bright news for senior dogs this summer! The Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded a transformative grant to Angels of Assisi, ensuring more older dogs in our community receive the love, comfort, and medical care they need in their golden years.

Angels of Assisi is honored to be one of just 119 animal welfare groups selected nationwide—from a highly competitive pool of 440 applicants—to receive funding aimed at supporting senior dogs and the families who cherish them. This year, Grey Muzzle is distributing over $1.57 million in grants to organizations across the country, all working toward a shared mission: giving at-risk senior dogs the second chances they so deeply deserve.

“This grant will provide much-needed veterinary and dental care for sweet seniors like Agatha, a 10-year-old Pit Bull Mix who doesn’t let the miles she’s traveled slow her down,” said Ethan Claridge, Director of Adoptions at Angels of Assisi. “No one appreciates a cozy bed and a loving heart more than a senior dog. We’re honored to give dogs like Agatha a fresh start and the comfort of a forever home.”

Expand Angels of Assisi Agatha is one of many lovable senior dogs receiving a second chance thanks to support from The Grey Muzzle Organization. To meet more older best friends, visit angelsofassisi.org or call (540)344-8707.

Over the past 17 years, The Grey Muzzle Organization has given more than $7.2 million in grants to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through a growing network of dedicated grantees, we’re working toward a shared vision: A time when every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing.

“If 50 is the new 30 for humans, why not for our older best friends?” asks Denise Fleck, Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization. “Senior dogs have so much love left to give, yet they’re often the last to be adopted and the first at risk when shelters run out of space. Our grants help change that by funding medical and dental care, adoption and foster programs, hospice support, and services that help keep senior dogs in the homes they love. These resources give thousands of older dogs a second chance to shine!”

From tail-wagging couch potatoes to wise old adventurers, senior dogs have so much to give their human companions and with this support provided by The Grey Muzzle Organization, Angels of Assisi will help more of them find their happy endings.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is changing the role of an animal shelter to include resources, programs, and services to benefit the pets in our communities and the people who love them. We are an independent, nonprofit animal welfare organization serving Southwest Virginia and West Virginia. Along with our Adoption Center and Farm Sanctuary, we offer a Community Pet Clinic, Rural Veterinary Care, Cruelty Investigations, Disaster Response, and a Safety Net Program for those needing temporary help due to domestic violence or emergency situations.

About The Grey Muzzle Organization

The Grey Muzzle Organization is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit dedicated to saving and improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs. Since 2008, Grey Muzzle has provided $7.2 M to animal shelters, rescue groups, and sanctuaries across the country to give older dogs the second chance they deserve. The organization champions the belief that senior dogs enrich our lives and have so much to teach us patience, respect, responsibility, loyalty, and unconditional love. Grey Muzzle envisions a time when every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing. Visit www.greymuzzle.org to learn more or support the mission.