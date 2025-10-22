Halloween Safety Tips and Regional Trunk or Treat Events

As Halloween creeps closer, neighborhoods across the valley are getting ready for an evening of costumes, candy, and community fun. Whether you’re heading out to trick-or-treat or planning to pass out goodies from your porch, a few safety reminders can help make sure the night stays festive and not frightening!

To ensure your family’s Halloween is full of treats instead of tricks, follow these safety tips:

If electing for a darker colored costume, get creative with the use of reflective tape or stickers. Glow bracelets and necklaces are also a great accessory to any costume.

Walk on sidewalks or in the direction facing on-coming traffic.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, after looking both ways for oncoming traffic.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing to ensure the driver sees you; don’t assume the driver will stop.

Rules of the road still apply to drivers and pedestrians. Follow all road signs and take extra caution.

If you are the driver, be more alert to your surroundings.

Do not let kids enter the home or car of someone in order to get candy.

If your kids are older and wanting to trick-or-treat in a group, make sure everyone is on the same page about when to return home.

Do not visit houses that don’t have lights on.

If you are passing out candy, keep your walkway clear and well-lit.

If you prefer to participate in a Trunk-or-Treat, see the below list for some events happening in our region:

Main Street Salem Small Business Trick-or-Treating

When: October 25, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Roanoke College and Children’s Assistive Technology Service @ 310 N Market Street, Salem

When: October 25, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Rosalind Hills Baptist Church @ 2712 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke

When: October 25, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Cross Parents’ Association @ Ellett Forum & Carter Athletic Center parking lot

When: October 25, 6:00 p.m.

Kirk Family YMCA Trunk or Treat @ 520 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

When: October 25, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cars and Candy @ 840 W. Main Street, Salem

When: October 26, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church @ 707 E. Washington Ave, Vinton

When: October 26, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

College Lutheran Church @ 210 South College Avenue, Salem

When: October 26, 4:00 p.m.

Three Oaks Fellowship @ 1026 Gravel Hill Road, Vinton

When: October 29, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office @ Berglund Center Parking Lot A

When: October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m

Roanoke County Police Department @ Northside Middle School

When: October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Town of Boones Mill @ 24 Depot Drive, Boones Mill

When: October 31, 6:00 p.m.

Always check your children’s candy!

Visit National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Healthychildren.org, safekids.org and more for ways to keep you, your family and your neighbors safe during the upcoming weeks. Happy Halloween!