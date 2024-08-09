HCA Virginia Provides $25k Grant to Improve Cardiac Arrest Survival

Donation to Compress and Shock Foundation will add defibrillators and support CPR trainings throughout Virginia.

× Expand HCA Virginia LewisGale Medical Center and HCA Virginia leaders celebrate a $25,000 grant award to The Compress and Shock Foundation, a Roanoke based nonprofit promoting AED education and accessibility. The grant will provide AEDs for eligible organizations across Virginia and education events in underserved communities. (Left to right: Chris Finley, Associate Vice President, Community Engagement, HCA Healthcare, Jack Perkins, Executive Director, Compress and Shock Foundation, Lauren Dudley, interim Chief Executive Officer, LewisGale Medical Center, Andrew Maiolo, MD, Cardiologist, LewisGale Physicians, Heather Snyder, Structural Heart Navigator, LewisGale Medical Center, Michele Gillespie, Vice President Cardiovascular Services, LewisGale Regional Health System.

HCA Virginia, the commonwealth’s most comprehensive healthcare network, is supporting free CPR education and placing life-saving devices in several high-need communities through a $25,000 grant to the Compress and Shock Foundation. The grant will facilitate the placement of 12 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in Central, Northern and Southwest Virginia. AEDs are devices designed to deliver a controlled electrical shock to people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, potentially saving lives. The Compress and Shock Foundation brings free and equitable access to CPR and AED education to communities most affected by cardiac arrest due to certain demographic and socioeconomic factors.

“We are excited to partner with HCA Virginia to bring free and equitable access to CPR and AED education to communities across the commonwealth,” said Dr. Jack Perkins, founder and executive director of the Compress and Shock Foundation. “These funds will help us procure additional AEDs with a specific dedication to those communities most adversely affected by cardiac arrest due to race, ethnicity, primary language or access to healthcare education.”

The grant is part of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a $75 million community impact fund supporting innovative initiatives focused on addressing high-priority community needs and health equity. Aside from the 12 AEDs, the grant will support the Compress and Shock Foundation’s free CPR and AED trainings throughout Virginia.

Recently, HCA Virginia colleagues supported three no-cost CPR and AED trainings in Richmond, Roanoke and Petersburg. Nearly 300 learners attended the trainings, including 150 participants at Hill Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, 90 at Petersburg Public Library and 35 at Waymakers Foundation in Richmond. Three AEDs were donated in conjunction with these training events.

“Partnerships play a crucial role in advancing our mission to care for and improve human life,” said Christopher Finley, assistant vice president of community engagement for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division. “By collaborating with organizations like the Compress and Shock Foundation, we can collectively achieve more for our communities than we could individually.”

About HCA Virginia Health System

As the commonwealth’s most comprehensive provider network, HCA Virginia Health System operates 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 13 urgent care centers, and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. The private hospital system is one of Virginia's largest employers, provides $76.1 million in charity and uncompensated care, and pays $228.4 million in taxes annually. HCA Virginia hospitals include Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, TriCities, LewisGale Hospitals, Reston Hospital Center, StoneSprings Hospital Center and Dominion Hospital.

About the Compress and Shock Foundation

The Compress and Shock Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in Roanoke in 2017 by Dr. Jack Perkins to improve survival from cardiac arrest. They have expanded throughout the country and are the only U.S. nonprofit that delivers grant-funded AEDs throughout the U.S. in conjunction with CPR and AED education training to communities that have barriers to equitable access to CPR and AED training, which results in lower survival.