Herbs From Your Gourmet Garden

I love to cook with herbs and have recently been enjoying cooking with culinary herbs produced by the Gourmet Garden Company. They sent me some coupons to try their products and I was very pleased with the quality of their herbs. These containers of herb pastes and lightly dried herbs are conveniently located in the fresh herb section of our local Kroger produce department. The basil paste keeps for several weeks in the refrigerator and the lightly dried chives have a refrigerated shelf life of three months. So nice to have them in my refrigerator to use on a moment’s notice.

You’ll find lots of fresh and delicious recipes on their website: https://www.gourmetgarden.com/en-us/recipe

Thanks to Gourmet Garden I had everything I needed to make Sheet Pan Herb Roasted Potato Salad for dinner. I served it with my favorite Mississippi Pot Roast. See my pot roast recipe linked here.

Sheet Pan Herb Roasted Potato Salad

4 servings

Potato Salad:

4 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

Good grind black pepper

5 red potatoes

3 shallots, sliced thin

3 tablespoons Gourmet Garden basil stir-in paste

2 teaspoons Gourmet Garden lightly dried chives

6 slices prosciutto, chopped into very small pieces

1 celery stalk, chopped into small pieces

Vinaigrette:

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place butter on sheet pan (choose a baking pan that has sides so butter will not drip). Place in preheated oven for a couple of minutes until butter melts. Remove pan from oven.

Slice red potatoes with a mandolin vegetable slicer (very thin slices). Place the potato slices on the melted butter on the sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt and a good grind of black pepper. Sprinkle shallot slices evenly over the potatoes. Place small dollops of the Gourmet Garden basil stir-in paste over the potatoes and shallots. Spread the paste over the potatoes and shallots with a knife. Sprinkle the potatoes with Gourmet Garden lightly dried chives. Place sheet pan in oven for 30 minutes.

Remove sheet pan from oven and sprinkle pieces of prosciutto over the potatoes. Return to oven and bake 30 more minutes.

While potatoes are baking, make vinaigrette. Combine vegetable oil, red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard in a small mixing bowl. Whisk to combine all ingredients.

Remove sheet pan from oven. Test potatoes for doneness and return to oven for a few more minutes if needed. Whisk the vinaigrette one more time, and then pour it over the potatoes. Sprinkle the celery over the potatoes. Use a metal spatula to move the potato slices around a bit to make sure the potatoes and celery are coated with the vinaigrette. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.